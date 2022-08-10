Camila Cabello Confirms Romance With CEO Austin Kevitch Eight Months After Breakup With Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello loves it when Austin Kevitch calls her señorita!

In June of this year, the Bam Bam singer sparked dating rumors with the Jewish dating app Lox Club‘s CEO Austin Kevitch. Fans and followers alike were quick to spot his similar appearance to her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes! The FAMILIA musician didn’t confirm or deny rumors then, but during a PDA-packed lunch over the weekend she definitely made it clear there’s something going on between her and Kevitch! Photos came out Tuesday showing her kissing him and holding his hand while they drank boba tea together in El Lay.

Everyone was quick to conclude Cabello is now off the market, but it may not be completely, completely true! She said just last month she isn’t looking for anything serious and she just wants some fun:

“I used to be like ‘Yes, love, oh my god, love.’ Now I’m just trying to have a good time.”

Well, it’s safe to say she’s, at the very least, having fun with Austin!

This news comes just two weeks after Shawn canceled the rest of his tour due to mental health struggles. He’s been very open with his struggles over the past nine months since his breakup from Camila in November 2021. So far he hasn’t responded to the news of his ex’s new flame. Amid Mendes’ candid posts, Demi Lovato chimed in to wish him well in a sweet statement on Audacy’s Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People last week. In fact, a close source to the Sorry Not Sorry singer told E! News today she’s taken by “a musician boyfriend”:

“[Demi is in] a healthy relationship with a musician boyfriend.”

Hmm, interesting timing…

We’re so happy for Camila and her new romance, we truly wish the best for her! What do U think about the news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

