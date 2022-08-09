Dream Team! Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott 'Successfully Co-Parenting' After Baby No. 2!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have managed to grow even stronger as co-parents with two tiny tots to their name!

On Tuesday, a source opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the couple’s family life — and how they’ve been able to maintain such a healthy co-parenting relationship now that they are a family of four! The insider gushed:

“Things between Kylie and Travis are going super well. They have really mastered being together and successfully co-parenting. It’s really working for them and they are just living life. They’re doing fantastic as parents of two.”

Yay! Amazing to hear!

Related: Kylie Claps Back After Makeup Lab Safety Protocol Backlash!

The couple shares a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, as well as their 6-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly. Despite their busy lives, Travis is a hands-on dad, the confidant continued:

“Travis is very involved as a father and Kylie loves that. He really makes Kylie and his family a top priority, which is a big reason as to why they work as a couple. He is always going above and beyond as a dad and as a partner and Kylie appreciates his dedication to her and their little ones.”

Love it!!

It’s what they always say, teamwork makes the dream work! And they’ve proven that to be true by sticking by each other’s side. Over the weekend, Kylie and Stormi were seen cheering on the rapper as he returned to the stage in his first solo arena concert after the tragic events of Astroworld. It’s so great to know they’re on the same page when it comes to parenting — wherever they are in the world! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]