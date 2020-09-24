KJ Apa & Camila Mendes Show Off Awkward ‘New Normal’ For Make-Out Scenes On Riverdale!

Set life has MAJORLY changed on TV shows due to coronavirus with strict updated practices which include a protocol for on-screen kisses as one of those adjustments.

In case you were wondering how your favorite stars are safely locking lips right now, Camila Mendes and KJ Apa are showing fans how it’s done on Riverdale since pre-production kicked off in Canada last month. Obviously, it’s impossible to be standing more than a few inches apart when kissing, so they’ve resorted to gargling with mouth wash between each take of a make-out scene.

On Wednesday, KJ, who is dating model Clara Berry, shared a video to his Instagram from the set, showing himself and Camila, who just went IG official with photographer Grayson Vaughan, gargling and spitting into plastic bags, held by team members wearing gloves:

“our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene…”

Glamorous!!

Take a look for yourself (below):

While mouthwash is NOT proven to prevent COVID-19, it’s worth a shot for the actors who have already been quarantining as a crew. As we previously reported, the cast and crew of the CW series are under strict guidelines currently to keep everyone safe while they film, Lili Reinhart shared with Nylon:

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f**ked.”

But that’s not the only thing that’s changed! After a few months away following the abrupt stop mid-season, Reinhart explained how she and some of her co-stars might look “a little bit thicker” now:

“We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress. Five months later, we’re all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am.”

Regardless of being unable to work on multiple projects simultaneously or travel right now, it seems the cast is happy to be back in action. She added:

“I’m very lucky, but it’s like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going.'”

Hey, at least the cast has each other!

