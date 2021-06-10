Riverdale Romance Reheating! Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Dating Again!

Looks like Reggie and Ronnie are back on!

On Wednesday, E! News reported that Riverdale’s Camila Mendes and Charles Melton have rekindled their relationship. The CW couple originally dated for more than a year before breaking up in 2019. They first sparked reconciliation rumors last week, when the pair was spotted out with co-star Cole Sprouse, his brother Dylan Sprouse, and model Stella Maxwell. The exes seemed mighty cozy, and Charles was photographed with his arm around Cami’s shoulders before they left together in his car. (See the photos HERE.)

An insider confirmed the reunion to E!, sharing:

“The break was nice for them and they reconnected on set of Riverdale.”

They went on to explain:

“Being around all of their mutual friends and hanging out together often made them realize they still have a strong connection and chemistry. … They care a lot about each other and have a bond from filming together for so many hours each day.”

Back in December 2019, an insider revealed that the pair were “taking a break.” They said:

“Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves. … They both have movie projects separately and it’s been a lot on both their plates. Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them.”

While they were split, the actress dated photographer Grayson Vaughn for about a year before it was reported in March that the “relationship just ran its course.” A source told E! At the time:

“Camila has been shooting in Canada and travel has been banned, so the pandemic didn’t make it easy to see each other.”

On the flip side, being quarantined in another country together seems to have brought the Palm Springs star even closer with her ex. Over the course of filming the fifth season of Riverdale, the 26-year-old posted a number of photos of the cast bonding offset — most of which included Charles.

Still, even though they’ve got a shared friend group AND romantic history under their belt, the E! source claimed they’re not rushing into anything serious. They remarked:

“It’s going well and they aren’t putting too much stress on the relationship.”

We didn’t realize a post-pandemic world would reunite so many couples… but hey, we’re not complaining! In fact, we’re celebrating with the rest of the Riverdale stans. Wishing best of luck to the happy couple!

