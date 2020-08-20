Riverdale Star KJ Apa Shares Nude Photos Of Rumored Girlfriend! Wow!

Posting a pic of your new sweetie to make things Instagram official is one thing — but doing it with a nude photo is a whole other level!

From what we know about KJ Apa, though, he marches to the beat of his own drummer, so we can’t say we’re fully surprised about such a provocative declaration of couple-dom. The lucky lady in question is French model Clara Berry, and Apa’s recent IG post depicts her, shall we say, unencumbered form against a dreamy natural backdrop.

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Normally we’re all for hot young celebs going on secret getaways and getting naked, but we do feel the need to point out that a nude vacay photoshoot in the middle of a pandemic doesn’t exactly fit the bill for “essential travel.”

She’s not even wearing a mask!

That PSA aside, this new couple is clearly VERY comfortable with each other. Not only did TV’s Archie Andrews post snaps to his grid, he also shared a gorgeous shot of the 26-year-old to his IG story.

We assume Clara is chill with baring it all for the ‘gram — not only because it would be very ungentlemanly of KJ otherwise, but also because the model has shared pretty similar content of herself on her own page.

This isn’t the first time these two have taken their romance to social media. The actor first posted a snap of a smooch back in February with the caption “coup de foudre” (i.e., “love at first sight” in French). However, that post has since been deleted, alongside a few other couple-y pics, so this time around seems like more of an official declaration.

It’s nice to see KJ happily loved-up, because romantic drama has been abounds elsewhere in the Riverdale universe. Earlier this week, Lili Reinhart opened up about the “withdrawal from love” she experienced in her breakup with co-star Cole Sprouse. Those comments seemed to prompt a response from Cole that gave a bit more context to the split.

Meanwhile, Camila Mendes seems to be in a good place with her new man Grayson Vaughan, but we imagine there could still be some awkwardness with ex Charles Melton when the gang returns to set (whenever that may be!). And lest we forget, there’s also Vanessa Morgan, whose husband filed for divorce shortly after learning of her pregnancy. That is a real mess…

The Riverdale cast’s love lives can be as complicated as the show’s storylines at times, so some naked vacation pics actually seem pretty relaxed by comparison. Though maybe not exactly NSFCW (not safe for The CW). At the end of the day, nudism might not be for everyone, but we think we can all agree that it beats KJ’s previous quarantine activity of getting grossly injured every other week!

