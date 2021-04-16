Vanessa Morgan Stops By Pops Diner With Baby River As She Returns To Riverdale From Maternity Leave!

Vanessa Morgan returned to the set of Riverdale following the birth of her baby boy, and she brought her little bundle of joy along for the ride!

On Thursday, the 28-year-old actress took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself and her two-month-old son, River, at a staple location on the hit CW series. In the snapshots, the momma posed outside and inside of Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe (AKA the gang’s favorite haunt) with her little one strapped to her chest in a baby carrier. Morgan also rocked a cherry red form-fitting activewear set — which we are sure Cheryl Blossom would absolutely love! In the caption of the photos, the star wrote:

“Back to work looks a lil different these days.”

We bet! Ch-ch-check out the adorable images (below):

Aww!! Of course, the rest of Morgan’s cast members couldn’t handle the utter cuteness. Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, commented:

“Welcome to set, little Riv!!”

Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, kept it simple with some baby and white heart emojis while Fangs Fogarty actor Drew Ray Tanner called the duo “Beautiful souls!” Earlier that day, the momma also shared a clip on Instagram Stories of her baby boy sitting in his car seat.

As you may know, the Canadian native tied the knot to Michael Kopech in January 2020 after a year of dating. But days after announcing her pregnancy in July, it was revealed that the 24-year-old baseball player had filed for divorce after six months of marriage. When Morgan announced her pregnancy, Kopech didn’t appear in any of the photos or videos.

“I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. It’s almost like eveything [sic] I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious.”

In January 2021, Morgan welcomed River with her estranged husband, writing in the IG announcement at the time:

“The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life. On January 29th, Michael & I Welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world. Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present, & giving him all the lovin in the world.”

Now, Vanessa has been on maternity leave from the show since around the end of 2020. It looks like she’s returning to film the remainder of Riverdale season 5, which is currently on hiatus. In the series, Vanessa’s pregnancy had been written into the script, so we’ll probably see her character Toni Topaz with a newborn when it returns in July. Hey, they might be able to give baby River his first acting gig!

