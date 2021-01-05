Candace Cameron Bure SLAMS Haters Who Insulted Her Kids In Family Photo: 'Do Better'

So much for unity and grace! After posting a new family portrait on January 2, Candace Cameron Bure’s Instagram feed was inundated with negative comments critiquing her children’s postures, facial features, and more. Not okay!!

To kick off the new year, the Fuller House lead captioned the weekend’s upload:

“Happy New Year from the Bures!! Looking forward to what 2021 has in store. I’m praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind. With God, all things are possible. Sending virtual hugs and kisses! XO P.S. I think my social media break is now over.”

But despite the love she was preaching, the actress did NOT receive that back. Trolls quickly honed in on the young adults in the pic — Maksim, 18, and especially Natasha, 22, and Lev, 20 — for their poses, commenting:

“What a weird pose your daughter’s doing.” “Why do your daughter and son [Lev] look so angry?”

The momma bear was NOT pleased, firing back:

“Wow – I post a family photo and you all find everything you don’t like about it or can make fun of. Do better than that. Please.”

Her daughter also joined in, commenting with a snarky message:

“Omg!!!! I didn’t smile or look at the camera. Sue me!!!”

But as the negative replies kept coming, the Hallmark star took to Facebook writing a lengthy post about her issues with the haters, noting:

“I posted my family Christmas photo and sadly, there were so many unkind comments. Do you think it’s funny to criticize someone’s children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions?”

Candace made sure to point out the fact that this whole fiasco had started after she took the time to wish others the best in the new year, saying:

“So many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo. Shame on you.”

The 44-year-old doesn’t care who or how old the trolls are, remarking that “rude is rude” no matter what. And she’s got a point! Even those who thought they were responding “with love” still added to the problem. The California native elaborated:

“There were plenty of well-meaning people who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary, ‘with love.’ Umm…that’s not love. That’s rude. Try kind. It looks good on everyone.”

She concluded with a plea for all as we head into 2021:

“Be better than that. I’m praying for humanity. Manners and respect. If you don’t like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen.”

