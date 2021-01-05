YouTuber & Streamer CallMeCarson Accused Of Grooming Underage Fans By Fellow Gamers

New year, new influencer being accused of using his platform to groom minors.

YouTube star and Minecraft streamer Carson “CallMeCarson” King has been accused of grooming underage fans by two fellow YouTubers, along with one alleged victim who shared her story on Twitter.

The story came to light when Traves and Hugbox, two former members of Minecraft YouTube group, Lunch Club, made the allegations against Carson in a video interview with KEEMSTAR, telling the social media star:

“One day in March he called me… and I picked up the phone and he said ‘I have to tell you something.’ He revealed that he had f***ed underage girls, and I think that he said that they were fans. That was what I was told.”

The story blew up shortly after the video went live, with “Carson” immediately becoming a trending topic on Twitter. Eventually, one of C’s alleged victims came forward on the social site, claiming she was “groomed by Carson” when she was just 17 years old and “still in high school.”

The now 18-year-old, who goes by the Twitter handle @miniborb and lists her name as “Sam,” claimed the pair began talking after she tweeted at Carson on social media, prompting him to go “straight to [her] dms.” She added:

“I have talked to many people and never came out about this since [sic] now.”

Heres a few things he has said to me pic.twitter.com/2ZeGg1E5GJ — sam (@miniborb) January 5, 2021

Sam included a slew of purported Discord messages between the pair as well, which showed alleged texts from the popular gamer suggesting he “only wanted to talk to [Sam] for the sexual part,” and “couldn’t control himself.” He later admitted to thinking about Sam “every time” he pleasured himself, to which she replied that she was “in school.”

At one point, Carson allegedly acknowledged corresponding with Sam was “such a bad idea,” but mused that she was “hard to resist.” When skeptical users demanded more receipts, Sam shared her related “logs” via a scrolling Twitter video:

sorry for shakey hands. some of you wanted to see more proof so here’s me showing our messages in a phone vid not screen recording. pic.twitter.com/q5G27sb9SD — sam (@miniborb) January 5, 2021

While Carson has yet to respond to the allegations, his other collaborators are making sure to distance themselves from the gamer. Former Lunch Club member Charlie “Slimecicle” Dalgleish shared a statement to Twitter, revealing that Carson allegedly admitted to all Lunch Club-ers and their manager that he had exchanged inappropriate pictures with a girl he believed to be 17.

Slimecicle said he immediately cut ties with Carson and the Lunch Club, and reported the story to federal law enforcement as he believed a crime had been committed. The YouTuber noted that he has taken every step to protect the unnamed victim, adding that “no person should ever have to be the victim of something like this.” Amen.

We’ll see what Carson has to say, but it sounds like he’s already confessed to some really awful, illegal behavior. Our hearts go out to his alleged victims.

