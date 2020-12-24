Candace Cameron Bure KNOWS Her Brother's Christmas Events Are Dangerous -- But Has To Defend Him Anyway!

Come on, DJ!

Candace Cameron Bure has officially DENIED attending her brother Kirk Cameron’s recent Christmas caroling protest in a new tweet — but is still defending him? Well, kind of…

There’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s start with Kirk trying to “save Christmas” again…

Earlier in the week, the Growing Pains star posted a bunch of pictures and videos from his time at a huge gathering held at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California — you know, right where the novel coronavirus is spiraling out of control.

Most concerning, and what caught so much attention, was the fact that dozens of attendees were seen far too close together and WITHOUT masks! (No, that Santa beard doesn’t count, LOLz!)

Not only that, the protest against the attacks on Christmas — we will once again note is NOT a thing that exists as literally NO ONE is attacking Christmas, like ever — was a caroling event. That means these maskless folks were also singing, which is sure to contribute to an even higher spread of the airborne virus.

The 50-year-old told People:

“During this awful pandemic, people are longing for hope and encouragement and we want to offer that to them…we encourage attendees wear masks and the freedom to socially distance, but we won’t deny our neighbors the opportunity to sing Christmas carols outside in whatever manner they choose.”

So “encourage” is kind of a strong word considering they’re also explicitly treating the choice to wear a mask as a freedom of expression issue. Which, again, it is not. It’s just safety. You wouldn’t protest being told to look both ways before crossing the street.

In his eyes, the event was a success, as he elaborated:

“Spirits were lifted and people were encouraged! This is America — the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Yeah, nice rhetoric, buddy. But if events like the Sturgess motorcycle rally and Donald Trump‘s endless campaign rallies showed, these gatherings lead to the spread of the virus — and directly contribute to the death toll. No hyperbole, these things get people killed.

Despite outcry beforehand, there wasn’t much local enforcement could do to stop this event from taking place, either. The mall shared a statement on Twitter reading:

“We do not condone this irresponsible — yet constitutionally protected — peaceful protest event planned. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue.”

This is not the first “peaceful protest” the TGIF alum has attended, either. Just last week he posted on Instagram before a caroling event, writing:

“We are going to be celebrating our God-given liberties, our constitutionally protected rights at this time at Christmas to sing Christmas songs to gather, to assemble, and to sing about the birth of our savior.”

These caroling parties go against the region’s current stay-at-home orders following a spike in recent cases. And look, we get it. We miss participating in our normal holiday celebrations, too, but we’d take an awkward Zoom sing-a-long over a hospital bed any day!

OK, so how did Candace react to seeing her brother get deservedly roasted on an open fire for his act of reckless endangerment?

The Full House star defended her family — but also clearly understood how bad this was, as she tweeted on Thursday:

“I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public. However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe “

It’s no secret the 44-year-old is a very loyal person, but is now the time to defend big bro??

We’re all for the fact she cares enough to follow CDC guidelines; we can all do our part in stopping this nasty disease. But can she really blame others for being disgusted by what her brother is doing?? What kind of “respectful dialogue” is appropriate for someone who is knowingly causing deaths to stay on brand?

Look, letting loved ones off the hook is not the right way to “stay safe.” People putting others in danger need some tough love right now. And it seems clear there’s a lot Kirk could learn about safety from his little sis. What they need is a very special crossover episode in which he learns an important lesson about NOT KILLING PEOPLE.

Here’s to hoping Candace is doing more behind-the-scenes to educate her brother than she is on socials.

