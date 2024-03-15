Cara Delevingne's $7 Million Mansion DESTROYED In Massive Fire!

This is heartbreaking!

Cara Delevingne‘s home has been destroyed after a super scary fire broke out early on Friday morning — and it took nearly 100 firefighters to stop it! Yikes!!!

According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, the Studio City property lit up in flames at around 3:52 a.m. PST with the first call for help reaching 911 around five minutes later. Fire crews arrived as quickly as possible, where they determined a back room on the $7 million property had caught fire and quickly spread into the attic. Because of all this, several parts of the roof even collapsed. Oof.

It took firefighters over two and a half hours to get the blaze contained and fully put out. In total, 94 firefighters and 13 engines were on the scene with 4 ambulances. Sadly, there were a few injuries, as well. One firefighter fell off a ladder while trying to stop the fire and was hurt, but according to NBC4 Los Angeles, he is in fair condition. One occupant of the home was also treated for smoke inhalation.

It should be noted Cara was not home for the emergency. She’s been in England performing in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theater all week and was spotted in London on Thursday, per the outlet. It’s unclear who was at the house or how the fire started.

Videos taken of the residence during and after the fire clearly show the extensive damage that spread throughout most of the property. Take a look (below):

The actress featured her lavish house in Architectural Digest in 2021. She even gave a video tour of the property, which was originally built in 1941 for the Von der Ahes family (the founders of the Von’s supermarket chain). See (below):

You can see photos of the devastating aftermath HERE. So sad to see so much of that history go up in flames! But, thankfully, it sounds like nobody was seriously injured. And in the end, that’s what’s most important.

