Watch Baywatch Star Nicole Eggert Shave Her Head ON CAMERA Amid Breast Cancer Battle!

Nicole Eggert is sharing more of her cancer journey.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Baywatch alum posted a video of her shaving her head amid her battle with breast cancer. Set to the Beastie Boys‘ Fight For Your Right, the actress could be seen showing off a pair of hair clippers before getting to work trimming everything off. Her 12-year-old daughter Keegan stepped in at one point to help her reach the back. They both smiled and stayed positive during the emotional haircut, which the Charles in Charge alum suggested was part of her “healing” process during this scary diagnosis. She captioned the post:

“Maybe healing involves not so much changing ourselves but allowing ourselves to be who we are — Madeleine Eames“

Very powerful! And we bet it’s been important for her to take control of the things she can with so much out of her hands at this point. She sure looked proud of herself while posing for photos after the shave!

Related: John Mulaney Sends Love To Olivia Munn After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Take a look at the update (below):

Lots of fans and friends took to the comment section to wish the mother of two well, including Jennie Garth who wrote, “Sending you a big hug.” Alyssa Milano added:

“Grace. You have the most grace. It’s inspiring and I appreciate you.”

If you haven’t been following this health journey, Nicole first shared her cancer news in January. Back then, she told People that she had been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in December 2023. That was a disease she partially blames on not doing regular self-exams, and the breast implants she got done as a teen on Baywatch. She chopped her blonde locks last month, opting for a short ‘do amid treatment. Now, she’s taken it one step further!

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her pay for medical costs while raising her 12-year-old and 25-year-old daughter Dilyn as a single mom. Those who wish to donate can do so HERE.

Sending lots of love to Nicole as she continues kicking cancer’s ass!

[Image via Nicole Eggert/Instagram]