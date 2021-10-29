Cardi B Shows Off Post-Baby #2 Bod With Hypnotic Belly Dance -- WATCH!

Nothing beats Cardi B busting a move!

We all know the star is a mesmerizing performer — just check out the WAP video, or the WAP Grammy performance, for some recent examples. But seeing her do a little belly dancing just two months after giving birth to her second child is a whole new level of impressive!

The Bodak Yellow artist shared her hypnotic moves on TikTok, dancing alongside her sister Hennessy Carolina. The clip was set to Somali artist Nimco Happy’s track Isii Nafta (Love You More Than My Life), which has been blowing up on the app. (Celebs have also been falling in love: Bella Hadid shared a video of the singer to Instagram, while Drake declared that the song is “so hard.”)

Kulture’s momma captioned her TikTok:

“Listen we try Should we do more tiktoks?”

Umm, clearly the answer is a resounding YES! But if Cardi gets into TikTok dancing, the rest of the app’s performers might as well consider it game over. Addison Rae who???

Seriously though, the rapper looks great (as does her little sis!), and she’s obviously in amazing shape for giving birth early last month. We’d love to see some more videos from her — fingers crossed they’re accompanied by new music!

[Image via Cardi B/TikTok & MEGA/WENN]