Cardi B Says Bullying Is To Blame For Recent Silence On Politics!

Cardi B is out of the political game.

Of course, the momma of two is a rapper first and foremost, but in the past few years she’s stepped up in the political world in a major way. She was consistently and vocally anti-Donald Trump while he held office, and participated in several events during election season, including interviewing the future president Joe Biden shortly before he was elected.

But over the last year or so, the Grammy winner’s political activism has dropped off. Of course, there could be any number of valid reasons for stepping back — like recently giving birth to her second child. Unfortunately, the truth is a lot more depressing. The explanation came after a Twitter follower tagged her in a post:

The Bodak Yellow artist replied honestly:

“I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for.”

One of the responses sadly proved her point, saying that she was bashed because “you sound like you’re slow when you talk and it was ruining everything.” Cardi clapped back:

“It was the only way YOU would of understand me

That cruelty kind of demonstrates exactly why the 29-year-old has kept her mouth shut, doesn’t it? It’s a shame, too, because it’s a topic she was genuinely passionate about. Back in 2020, she tweeted:

“I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment [sic]… Like I was watching War documentaries.No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

But while opportunities like conversing with Bernie Sanders were hopeful, positive experiences, she has obviously had her fair share of negative moments in the political arena, too. Take, for instance, her ugly back-and-forth with conservative commentator Candace Owens, or getting sued for defamation after calling out “racist MAGA” supporters.

And even when she’s not being explicitly political, her name gets dragged through the mud. Remember how many conservatives freaked out over the WAP video or her performance of it at the Grammys? Having people stir up outrage over your music to fuel some culture war BS must be pretty exhausting.

At the end of the day, it’s a marker of privilege that a wealthy celeb can step back from the political discourse, when many Americans have no choice but to speak out on the issues that directly affect their lives. Still, Cardi remains a super outspoken person, and we have a feeling that she won’t stay quiet for long when it comes to matters that she cares about.

