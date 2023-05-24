Fans Drooling After Cardi B Showed Off Daughter Kulture’s School Lunches!

Don’t expect Cardi B‘s daughter Kulture to be heading to school with Lunchables or a classic PB&J in her lunch box! Nope, it turns out she’s getting a full-on gourmet meal!

The 30-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to give fans a look at the lunches she seemingly packs daily for her and Offset’s 4-year-old. And you guys, we know Kulture’s classmates must be jealous about the spread she brings to the lunch table every day! One picture of her lunch showed some mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, broccoli, cereal, mixed fruit, veggie straws, and Froot Loops-flavored milk.

And that’s not all! Another snapshot featured a rigatoni with sauce, corn on the cob, chicken nuggets, fruit, two strong cheeses, crackers, Jell-O, fruit loops, and a GoGo squeeZ fruit pouch. To wash all the food down, Cardi included a Kool-Aid Jammers and Yoo-hoo. Wow! The momma of two wrote in the caption of the post:

“Kulture school lunch be everything ”

Kulture school lunch be everything ???? pic.twitter.com/9TIMwIDwIB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 23, 2023

Damn! This beats what we brought to school! Her post immediately created a frenzy online, as fans had a lot to say about the lunch options. Some people expressed jealousy over the meal, writing in the comments:

“Looks Yummy” “Kulture is eatingggg” “Omg I want this” “This is what my dream lunch looked like” “cardi b can u pack my lunch” “You can adopt me if you want. I’m kinda old but I’m funny, sometimes. I could teach you how to paint” “Literally how I wish my lunch would look like everyday lol” “I know lil girl be hosting a supper at the lunch table” “She be on that bench passed tf out during recess omg”

And of course, there were plenty of people who shamed Cardi for making an “unhealthy” lunch for Kulture. But social media users were quick to come to her defense, saying:

“why is everyone so full of negative opinions, cardi b is a great mom!!!! who cares if theres too much for her to eat, it’s nice to have ur mom pack food for your lunch” “Hey even if 20 she has choices. Don’t hate. Appreciate the effort and care. She also has for snack time and afterschool. Love it.”

It’s certainly the thought that counts! Cardi hasn’t addressed the negative comments yet. But when one person asked, “If this is school lunch, what does her breakfast and supper look like,” she replied by showing a picture of her eldest child’s other meals. See (below):

Looks pretty darn healthy to us!

As long as Kulture is fed and happy, that’s what matters most! What are your thoughts on Cardi’s lunches for her daughter, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions in the comments below!

