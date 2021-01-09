Cardi B Wants Donald Trump In Jail!

Cardi B has a better punishment for President Donald Trump amid the fallout from Wednesday’s events: lock him up!

In response to his THOUSANDS of supporters storming the US Capitol on January 6, she took to Twitter on Thursday to suggest ‘ol Trump should be thrown behind bars instead of impeached. She wrote to her 16.1 million followers:

“I don’t wanna hear this ‘we impeaching trump’ s**t. He only got a few days left at the office anyways. By the time he gets impeached he’ll be at his penthouse in NY already. How bout y’all put him in JAIL !!!!!!”

I don’t wanna hear this “ we impeaching trump” shit .He only got a few days left at the office https://t.co/LSwEFkPj7p the time he gets impeached he’ll be at his penthouse in NY https://t.co/BFmZhxEFiP bout y’all put him in JAIL !!!!!! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 7, 2021

As you might expect, the WAP artist’s fans weren’t too happy about the controversial remark. Many were quick to point out that while he needed to be punished for his crimes, he also needed to be impeached by the House and Senate so he’s not able run in future elections.

Here’s what some of her followers debated:

“We want jail of course but if he gets impeached and removed from office, he can’t run for any federal office EVER AGAIN” “Impeachment will allow him to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law as, if successful, it would remove protections automatically given to former presidents. It’s not about the ‘removal’ as much as it’s about losing his benefits” “If he’s impeached he won’t be able to run again girl and will be tried for his crimes because he doesn’t have qualified immunity anymore from being president. Cardi. Do some more research on the government. Like this is embarrassing” “I think the point of impeaching him again is because he won’t be able to run for President again in 2024. If they don’t there’s a good chance he runs and imagine how bad that will go.”

Trump has already been impeached once before, but the Senate couldn’t come up with the needed two-thirds vote to remove him from office back in February. And, ultimately, this didn’t stop him from encouraging his supporters to cause chaos this week.

For months, the 74-year-old failed casino owner continuously placed doubt on the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and declared himself as the winner of the race, which is highly inaccurate. His fear-mongering rhetoric came to blows on Wednesday when thousands of his loyal followers marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to stop the official count of the electoral college. And, then, ICYMI (we don’t know how you could, but nevertheless), they breached the Capitol building for the first time in over 200 years.

Many people, including Nancy Pelosi, have demanded immediate impeachment and removal from the White House, which would have to be completed through the 25th amendment.

Apparently, Cardi (like many Republicans), who has been very vocal about the riots since they started, isn’t a big fan of that option.

