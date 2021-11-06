Watch Cardi B Completely Fangirl Over Meeting Robert Pattinson!

Cardi B is a Twihard!

On Friday, the 29-year-old rapper hopped on Twitter to share a video of her looking completely starstruck while meeting Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson at the United Talent Agency’s party honoring British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful in Beverly Hills. In the five-second clip, she can be seen fixing her hair before saying:

“Come on, look at my friend, guys!”

Then, the 35-year-old Batman star appears on the screen playfully sticking out his tongue while Cardi literally screams in excitement. So we guess this confirms that she is Team Edward??? The momma of two captioned the video:

“Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen!”

FYI, she was 16 when the first Twilight film came out! Ch-ch-check out the fangirl moment (below):

Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen! pic.twitter.com/a7vEk7zA4I — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 6, 2021

Ugh, this is so adorable!!!!

As a fan of the franchise, Cardi previously joked about wanting to have “vampire sex” back in July, only for Netflix to retweet her post to promote Twilight coming on the streaming platform. Take a look (below):

TWILIGHT is now streaming on Netflix https://t.co/9vrl7DvGYF — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 30, 2021

So, it’s safe to say this way another dream come true moment for Cardi, and we absolutely loved getting to see it! Reactions to this meeting, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Cardi B/Twitter]