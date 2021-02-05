Cardi B Leaves Little To The Imagination & Makes Out With Multiple Women In Her Sexy Up Music Video! WATCH!

Cardi B is banking on her latest single getting stuck in your head!

The rapper released her new track Up on Thursday night, which included gifting fans with the insane visuals that at one point had her practically naked. Ever wanted to see Cardi make out with a girl? Check. What about two girls? Double check. And drop it down with some choreo? Triple check.

The 28-year-old officially put 2020 in the dirt — and WAP in the past — with her “hood song,” as she explained in a YouTube Q&A with the music video’s release. She told fans:

“The biggest the inspiration for this song, I wanted a more hood song. I felt like my last song was too sexy… I wanted to do something more gangster, more cocky.”

We’d argue there’s nothing “too sexy” about her music, but we can kind of see how “wet ass p***y” might be a lot for some folks. LOLz! Cardi shared more in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music that dropped yesterday, detailing:

“My last song was very sexual, very sexual, so I always want my next songs to be different than the one before. If it’s up, then it’s stuck. That’s where I wanted to take it with this record.”

Watch her visuals (below) and let us know how you’re feeling about the track!

