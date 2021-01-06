Cardi B Defends Herself As 'A Very Sexual Person' AND A Parent Over WAP Controversy: 'I Don't Make Music For Kids'

It ain’t rated G for a reason!

Cardi B set the record straight in a new tweet exchange with a follower, reminding fans she’s not making music for kids! After a video went viral of the rapper dancing along to her song WAP before quickly turning it off as her 2-year-old daughter Kulture entered the room, one Twitter user was quick to note inconsistencies in the artist’s behavior, writing:

“So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can? @iamcardib. AW OKAY! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING.”

To which the musician responded loud and clear:

Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be. https://t.co/LRH3APdp9A — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 5, 2021

Yes, ma’am!! She has a point, too. Her house, her rules, right??

Well, the original troll just couldn’t stop complaining, arguing back:

“And if you make music for adults stop retweeting and liking kids dancing and singing along to your s**t then.”

But no worries, lots of supporters backed Cardi in the Twitterverse, writing:

“Why do they never ask this to the male artists making adult music?”

The sass in this other reply is too good:

“Honestly, lazy parents expect the Internet to raise their kids, celebrities are not responsible for your kids you as a parent should provide boundaries and show them what’s right or what’s wrong but of course everyone wants to just have a baby but not actually take care of it…”

If this convo is starting to sound familiar, don’t worry, it is! In her recent Billboard Woman of the Year cover story, the 28-year-old defended her sexuality, saying:

“I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself. I’m a very sexual person. I love s*x.”

The New York native didn’t hold back, opening up more about the real problem female musicians face on the daily:

“I don’t want to be like, ‘Oh, female artists, we have it hard. But we do f**king be having it mad hard! I could be bumping to one bitch’s music, and the next day, people are telling you, ‘Oh, this girl is better than Cardi. She’s gonna end Cardi.’ I hate that y’all do that. Why do you want me to argue and not like this girl?”

She concluded:

“Like, how you gonna cancel me for calling myself R-word? They want you to be Mother Teresa, they want you to put out music and they want you to look a certain way. It’s like, ‘Y’all gotta chill — I’m just a regular-degular bitch, man.”

It’s 2021, y’all, can’t we just chill out and let celebs parent how they please? Jam to WAP with the kiddos if you please, but don’t hate on mommas who’d prefer tots listen to the Siwa’s of the radio!

