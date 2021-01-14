Cardi B Finally Got Her Starring Role In A Feature Film -- And The Plot Is HIGHlarious!

Cardi B just landed her biggest role yet!

According to Variety, the singer is set to lead Paramount’s new comedy Assisted Living, in which she’ll play Amber, a small-town criminal who gets in over her head when a heist goes wrong. She escapes to her estranged grandmother’s nursing home and hides from the police as an old woman! The highly sought after script from This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun is described as a “raucous comedy” with “tremendous heart,” with similarities to Sister Act and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Sounds perfect for the WAP singer who made her film debut in the 2019 crime drama Hustlers, alongside Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer. The 28-year-old momma also recently landed a role in the upcoming Fast and Furious film F9, so expect to see her all over your screens soon!

No stranger to set life, the rapper gained fame on VH1’s reality show Love and Hip-Hop. More recently, she served as a judge on and executive produced Netflix’s music competition series Rhythm + Flow with T.I. and Chance the Rapper.

We can’t wait to see more of Cardi on our screens in the coming years! Assisted Living is sure to be HIGHlarious with her helming the flick!

