Carlee Russell's Ex-Boyfriend Sits Down For Tell-All About Abduction Hoax! WATCH!

Carlee Russell‘s ex is speaking about her shocking kidnapping hoax.

Of course, Carlee is the Alabama woman accused of faking her own kidnapping after calling 911 to report a toddler walking along a Birmingham-area highway two months ago. Her boyfriend at the time, Thomar Latrell Simmons, was not involved in the hoax and was just as shocked as the rest of the world to watch it unfold. And now he’s gonna have his say.

Related: Will $63K In Carlee Russell Donations Be Refunded Now??

Over the weekend, Thomar popped up on YouTube to tell his side of the story on the 205 Boyz podcast. The upload caption indicated this was the only tell-all Thomar was going to do about his now-ex-girlfriend’s ordeal:

“[This is] the first and last time Thomar will be speaking publicly about this situation.”

In the interview, Thomar addressed his reactions to the situation. For one, he revealed he has had no contact with the nursing student since the hoax. He lamented:

“I’m still healing, still coping. It really traumatized me.”

How did it go down from his perspective? Back on July 13, he received a call from one of Carlee’s family members. During that call, the relative relayed how the now-26-year-old woman had gone missing after stopping on a highway outside Birmingham upon seeing a toddler walking by the road. Simmons recalled his emotional state in that moment:

“What? Stop playing. [They were like] ‘No, I’m serious. No, we can’t find her.’ Like, what is going on?”

Immediately, he joined the search:

“I went to the search party, had no sleep, didn’t take no shower … I was looking for my girl.”

Russell returned home two days later. And just a few days after that, police in the suburb of Hoover were already investigating her disappearance as a hoax.

Simmons explained he and Russell had taken a trip to New York City a couple weeks before that, but he didn’t think anything on the trip could account for her actions:

“We were good. We were having fun. We were going and taking tours to the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge. … We had a little argument but it was nothing to kidnap yourself over.”

And when confirmation of a hoax officially came down, he became more upset:

“I was mad, I was sad. I was feeling all type of emotions, bro. If you really wanted to tell me the truth, you could have told me. You could have told me before the police conference came out. You had time to tell me.”

As it went viral, a number of social media critics variously blamed Simmons as either being part of the hoax, cheating on Carlee prior to it, or trying to gain clout from it.

He denied all three claims, specifically hitting back against a phony allegation that he’d been with a stripper, which he said “really pissed me off.” Thomar concluded:

“There was no stripper. I was involved in no relations with no stripper. … People crazy, bro. They don’t know a thing about me and how I’m feeling.”

Watch the full interview (below):

Wow.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Hoover Police Department/Twitter/205 Boyz/YouTube]