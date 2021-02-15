Loved Ones Remember Late Love Island Host Caroline Flack On Anniversary Of Her Tragic Death

The popular host of Love Island, Caroline Flack, is being remembered on February 15 — the one-year anniversary of her death.

As fans of the show will no doubt tragically recall, the then-40-year-old TV host and on-air personality died by suicide in her London-area apartment exactly one year ago on Monday. She’d been host of the popular reality series from 2015 through 2019 prior to her death.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a year, hasn’t it? But now, one year later, those who knew and loved Caroline best are coming forward with tributes and inspirational messages mourning her absence. For one, Lewis Burton, the man who was dating Caroline at the time of her death, posted a photo of the pair on his Instagram Stories with a poignant message of remembrance (below):

Of course, it was Burton who was at the center of controversy leading up to Flack’s passing. She’d been charged with assaulting Burton back in December 2019, and then died by suicide two months later. An inquest at Poplar Coroner’s Court in London later ruled Flack died by suicide as a direct result of the assault prosecution, as she’d reportedly been “terrified” of the publicity her case would bring among British media outlets. Others shared their condolences on the one-year anniversary of Flack’s death, as well.

Comedian and Love Island voice Iain Stirling posted a series of poignant pics of the pair on his Instagram account:

And on Sunday, the woman who took over as host of Love Island in Flack’s place, Laura Whitmore, paid her own personal tribute to the late TV host. During her BBC Radio 5 show, Whitmore played a special cover version of The Glory Of Love, noting it was one of Flack’s favorite songs and was even featured at her funeral.

With it, Whitmore said:

“In many ways, it still seems so fresh and in others, the last year does feel like a decade but it doesn’t get any easier to comprehend, and sometimes when you can’t think of the right words to say, a song can feel more appropriate. It will be a difficult time, but I hope a chance to celebrate her memory and this song, to those who knew Caroline well, is very special. Her family played [this song] at her funeral last year and a very good friend of the show, musician Imelda May, has kindly recorded a version just for us. This is one of Caroline’s favorite songs.”

Whitmore also later posted a poignant quote to her IG page, too:

Flack’s pal Lou Teasdale shared perhaps the most succinct and heartbreaking tribute of the day, as you can see (below):

Flack’s longtime friend Ophelia Lovibond went on BBC 4 Radio Woman’s Hour on Monday to talk about the late TV host’s legacy and memory, as well.

Lovibond said at one point during the interview:

“Because of the way Caroline died, it is very easy to let that overshadow everything else. But her life counted for so much more than the way she died, and those are the things that I’ve been thinking about … We should remember Caroline as someone who loved telling jokes, she loved making people laugh, she loved karaoke more than anyone. She loved leopard print, she loved musicals, she loved going to theaters. Her life was so rich, it was so full of love and laughter and I want people to remember her by the things that she did in her life, not in the way that she went away.”

