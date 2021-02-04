Princess Bride Star Cary Elwes DESTROYS Superfan Ted Cruz In Brutal Twitter Feud!

Cary Elwes granted all our wishes by reigniting his feud with Ted Cruz. The British actor, best known for playing Wesley in The Princess Bride, blasted the Republican Senator and self-proclaimed The Princess Bride fanboy on Twitter Wednesday after Cruz professed his hatred for “the Left” and its influence on Hollywood films during one of his podcasts. He said:

“Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys? Whether it’s Thanos or go to ‘Watchmen.’ The view of the Left is people are a disease and everything would be better if people were eliminated.”

Okay first of all, what Cruz is saying doesn’t even align with the right’s idea that Hollywood is a propaganda machine that solely benefits the left. Why? Because how can liberals be both the bad guys AND the ones making the movies into propaganda?? Needless to say, Elwes cut in with a hilarious response, firing off:

“@tedcruz How does it feel to know that not only the entire cast and crew of your favorite movie The Princess Bride, but almost the whole entertainment industry, have nothing but rabid contempt for you? #inconceivable? I think not, you miserable ROUS.”

LOLz! (For those who don’t know, ROUS is an acronym for “rodent of unusual size” in the classic film.)

Related: Seth Rogen & Ted Cruz Feud On Twitter & It Gets UGLY!

Never one to back away from a Twitter tiff, Cruz replied by posting a personally autographed photo of Elwes as Wesley. He wrote alongside the image:

“@Cary_Elwes Does this mean you want your picture back?”

The 58-year-old actor’s response was quick and merciless. He wrote:

“@tedcruz Nah you can keep it as a reminder of how tragic it is that you had to have someone forge your name. Which makes sense since you are a forgery.”

Ouch!

The two started to spar in September when the cast of The Princess Bride — including Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Christopher Guest and more — reunited for a virtual script reading of the movie to raise money for Joe Biden‘s campaign in Wisconsin. Elwes announced the event — which earned $4.3 million — on Twitter, writing, “Inconceivable!” Cruz was apparently bothered by the campaign, as he shared a screenshot of Elwes’ post with a repurposed quote from The Princess Bride summing up his disappointment. He wrote:

“Do you hear that Fezzik? That is the sound of ultimate suffering. My heart made that sound when the six-fingered man killed my father. Every Princess Bride fan who wants to see that perfect movie preserved from Hollywood politics makes it now.”

Honestly, it looks like Teddy was asking for a fight from the get-go — but finding out the cast of your favorite film doesn’t care for you or your dirty politics would make anyone a bit defensive, wouldn’t it? What do U think about this beef, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Avalon/WENN/20th Century Fox]