Seth Rogen & Ted Cruz Feud On Twitter & It Gets UGLY!

Donald Trump may be out of the White House, but slimy politicians are still misleading citizens with deception so ridiculous, it’s almost comical.

Thankfully, we have Seth Rogen to, well, passively tweet in frustration as said slimy politicians attempt to derail President Joe Biden every step of the way. This week’s villain is the unbreakable Ted Cruz, who proved that either he knows nothing about current global policies or that he’ll straight up lie to his supporters to paint Biden as anti-American.

It began when the Republican Senator started trending on Wednesday because of an absurd tweet he made about the Paris Climate Agreement — which, for those who don’t know, is an international treaty on climate change adopted by 197 countries.

Related: Chrissy Teigen FREAKS OUT When POTUS Follows Her On Twitter!

While Trump announced the US would withdraw from the agreement in 2017, one of Biden’s first executive actions as president was signing an order that would have the US rejoin the agreement. Biden’s conservative critics were against this, which is where Cruz comes to play. He tweeted on Wednesday:

“By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.”

Yup. He actually tried to claim that the Paris Climate Agreement only affects the citizens of Paris, when that is simply just not the case!

Video: Late Night Hosts Had A LOT To Say About Biden’s Inauguration & Trump’s Exit!

Unsurprisingly, Cruz’s post was mocked by many, including — you guessed it — the Knocked Up star, who tweeted to the Senator:

“F**k off you fascist.”

In response, Cruz took the opportunity to widen the gap between upset Democrats like Rogen and his own Republican supporters, tweeting:

“If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Democrats are the party for you… If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing… not so much.”

Ugh. How does this guy sleep at night!? (Probably like a baby on his MyPillow, if we had to guess.)

The Twitter spat quickly escalated into a full on beef, with the actor bringing up the politician’s role in the January 6 insurrection of the US Capitol. He wrote:

“Haha get f**ked fascist. Go encourage a white supremacist insurrection again you f**ing clown.”

But Rogen didn’t stop there. He added, scathingly:

“If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherf**ker for you.”

Oof, he really went for the jugular there!

For those who don’t get the reference, Trump made one of his signature disparaging remarks about the appearance of Cruz’s wife Heidi while the two politicians were still at odds during the presidential primaries in 2016. Cruz used some of Melania Trump’s old modeling photographs to criticize his rival in campaign ads — prompting Trump to go even lower in response by tweeting a picture of Mel alongside an unflattering photo of Cruz’s wife, writing:

“No need to ‘spill the beans’. The images are worth a thousand words.”

Rogen also informed Cruz that he’s not anti-union, but rather is a member of four of them. Cruz has yet to respond.

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers?

[Image via WENN]