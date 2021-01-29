Casey Anthony Opening A Private Investigation Agency To Help 'Wrongfully Accused' Women

Casey Anthony is apparently trying to go from being featured in nostalgic Court TV documentaries to inspiring USA Network procedural dramas.

The 34-year-old ex-convict became a household name back in 2008 when she was arrested and charged with the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

In 2011, in a trial watched in part by an estimated 40 million viewers, Casey was acquitted of the first degree murder charge (though four counts of lying to the police stuck). She was released just days later and has been a free woman ever since, only… what does a mother who so many Americans believed murdered her own child do for a career?

Related: Judge Thinks Casey Might Have Killed Her Daughter On Accident?

Well, it seems she finally figured that out last year. In December Anthony filed the legal paperwork to open her own private investigation agency in South Florida. Innerestingly, the business is registered to a home owned by her defense attorney, Patrick McKenna.

So what will Casey do as a registered agent of Case Research & Consulting Services, LLC? (Get it? Case? Because her name is Casey? We told you, total USA Network…) It’s certainly an unexpected choice of vocation — especially since as a convicted felon, Casey herself can’t get a PI license, even in Florida.

Many assumed at the time the main focus of her work would be to — at least nominally — dig into the death of her daughter. You know, find “the real killer”?

Well, that is not on her agenda… for some reason. According to a source spilling to People, Casey is done with that whole grieving mother thing:

“That’s a closed chapter in her life. She’s not starting a company to get answers about Caylee.”

Huh. Funny how in a 2017 interview, she said about Caylee:

“She is still the central part of my life, the central part of my being, always will be.”

And also that she “absolutely, every single day” wished she knew what really happened. Hmm.

The insider claims Casey is focusing her efforts outward instead, helping other people. You know, probably once a week, every Thursday at 9, 8 central. But seriously, that’s the idea:

“She knows what it’s like to be accused of something that she didn’t do. She wants to help other wrongfully accused people, especially women, and help them get justice.”

The source also claims Casey is looking to revamp her image with the new endeavor:

“It’s in the very early stages. She has big plans for her future, and hopes that it will change how people see her.”

Oof, we’re not sure that’s even possible. As a Florida Department of Corrections spokeswoman famously noted, Casey became “one of the most hated women in America” during the televised trial, and the acquittal — seen by many as a miscarriage of justice — didn’t help.

For those who don’t remember the particulars of the case, Caylee reportedly wasn’t seen for a whole month before being reported missing — by Casey’s mother, Cindy. After a huge search, the remains of the toddler were found in the woods, just a short walk from Anthony’s home.

Casey was questioned, and her answers didn’t line up — it wasn’t long before the then 22-year-old was arrested on first degree murder charges.

Police weren’t the only ones who thought she did it. A Gallup poll at the time of her acquittal showed about two thirds of Americans thought she was guilty. No wonder the PI agency hasn’t had a client yet. After all, if you are a wrongfully accused woman, do you really want to be seen standing next to Casey Anthony??

[Image via ABC News/YouTube/Orange County Jail.]