Fitness Influencer Cashawn 'Cookie' Sims Reported Missing In LA After Abandoning 'Her Home, Her Dog, & Seemingly Her Phone'

Fitness instructor and social media influencer Cashawn “Cookie” Sims has been reported missing and now her family and friends are asking for everyone’s help to find her.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Sims was reported missing. According to their report, she was last seen on September 8 in Duarte, a city in LA’s San Gabriel Valley. They do not seem to have any leads on where she could be at this time.

Sims is most known to her Instagram followers as “The Booty Doctor.” Through social media, she often shares fitness tutorials and sells workout accessories or athleisure clothes. Her last photos uploaded to her account were a selfie of her and another of her dog on July 1.

She captioned the pics (below):

“Been the blueprint for people pretending not to see me”

She also promoted her upcoming cosmetics line called Beauty By Cashawn, but her feed has been quiet ever since.

Keke Palmer, one of the 30-year-old’s friends eager to bring her home safe, addressed the concerning news on her own Instagram Monday, sharing:

“I can’t believe I’m making a post like this about Cashawn!! I just want to get the word out there as all her family and friends and I are truly getting worried. It has been practically a month since any of us have seen her, we just want to know that she’s safe.”

The actress also claimed Cashawn’s phone has been turned off and that she does not have her dog with her either, something that is “very very unlike her.” The Hustlers star revealed Sims’ loved ones “are just really at a lost as to what to do.” Sims’ sister Cee Sims also chimed in on the disappearance, writing in part on Tuesday:

“She has abandoned her home, her dog and seemingly her phone which is unlike her. Our extended family (my grandad, aunts and cousins) cannot reach her alike with my middle sister, mom and dad. She lives in Duarte, CA and there is no indication to where she may have been headed after last leaving her home.”

Wow… Having “no indication” where she could be must make this even more concerning for her loved ones.

The singer shared a series of photos (above) to alert fans of Cashawn’s notable tattoos as well, adding:

“I never thought there’d come a day of me posting a missing flyer for my sister. We want her covered in prayers, God’s grace and to know that she is whole, well and alive.”

Police have identified Sims as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes. She has three tattoos, one on her left collarbone that reads, “It’s found in the soul,” “Earth” on her left forearm, and Spanish writing on her back. As we said, you can see photos of those tats above. While she was last seen in Duarte, CA, the family is asking everyone to keep their eyes peeled since they have no idea where she could have gone.

We’re hoping Cashawn can be found safely and as soon as possible. Those with information can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

