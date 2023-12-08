Cassie's Friend Corroborates Diddy Abuse Allegations In Open Letter -- Says She's 'Traumatized' By Music Mogul!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A friend of Cassie Ventura is backing up the claims made by the singer against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The 37-year-old accused her ex-boyfriend (and former boss) of abuse, sexual assault, sex trafficking, and more in a bombshell lawsuit filed last month. The two quickly settled. But since then, evidence of his alleged abuse has resurfaced, including a photo of Cassie bloodied and bruised. Three other women have also come forward to sue Diddy for similar allegations of rape and trafficking. And now we’re hearing from a close friend of Cassie who can corroborate the claims made by the Me & U artist!

Related: Diddy Accused Of Breaking Kim Porter’s Nose — And Wiretapping Her Phone!

Tiffany Red — a Grammy-winning songwriter for artists like Zendaya, Jennifer Hudson, and Joe Jonas — penned an open letter published by Rolling Stone on Thursday, in which she detailed a horrific incident of abuse she actually witnessed! She wrote:

“I’m breaking my silence, freeing myself from haunting recollections, standing in solidarity with Cassie, and standing up for myself. I fear for my safety as her suit alludes to me, although not by name. I hope that revealing my identity to the public will afford me some measure of protection.”

Tiffany said she became friends with Cassie in 2015 while working on some songs for her album that was never released, and they’ve remained close since. However, she did not met Diddy until the singer’s 29th birthday party at a hotel in Los Angeles in August of that same year. And from their very first interaction together, Tiffany said the rapper “creeped” her out and “was super intimidating.” And things only worsened from there.

When the group moved the birthday party to a karaoke spot called Blind Dragon, Tiffany remembered how “it was instantly uncomfortable” after Diddy and his bodyguard showed up shortly after they did. She claimed the Bad Boy Records founder immediately pulled Cassie out of the room. After seeing the musician’s reaction, Tiffany knew “something was off” with the situation and “followed” Cassie to make sure “she was OK.” Tiffany continued, writing directly to Diddy:

“When I walked out of the room, you had her backed into a corner in the hallway outside of the door, and your security surrounded you two as you cursed her out with your hands in her face. She and I briefly made eye contact. I felt helpless. She looked afraid and kept looking down at the floor. I didn’t know what to do. I was scared.”

OMG…

The karaoke night ended early as Diddy demanded Cassie leave with him. However, the singer did not want to be alone with him; she asked Tiffany and two other friends to head to her place and stay over. Tiffany says even before that night the model had told her Diddy had been “physically abusive” — so she knew she “didn’t want to leave her alone” that night because she was afraid he “would hurt her.” So she went with the couple back to her place. Tiffany wrote:

“When we got back to her house, she kept saying to us she didn’t want to go with you, but you were already on your way to pick her up. One of our friends was packing an overnight bag for her. I’ll never forget it; it was the biggest Birkin bag I’d ever seen. It was blue. I kept asking why they were packing her stuff if she clearly said she didn’t want to go with you, and this person said, ‘She always goes.'”

And Cassie did, though Tiffany shared that she “looked uneasy” when she left with Diddy. Hours later, at around 3:00 or 4:00 a.m., Tiffany claimed she was woken up by Diddy’s screaming and asking, “Emotional singing bitch, where are you?!” When she stepped out of the bedroom, she observed he was “visibly intoxicated, and so was Cassie.” Tiffany added:

“She appeared sedated and very withdrawn. It was the first time I saw her this way. You started screaming at us, ‘Tell your girl she wants some birthday d**k. I flew all the way from Miami. She gone get this birthday d**k!’ You were visibly angry that she didn’t want that from you. I was terrified; I said, ‘She doesn’t have to have sex with you if she doesn’t want to.’ You just kept screaming, ‘She gone get this d**k.’ All I kept thinking about was how, before you came to get her and she was sober, she kept telling us she didn’t want to go with you.”

Whoa. Diddy and Cassie eventually left the house and went to his place, leaving Tiffany “terrified for Cassie and completely traumatized.” And what happened next is horrifying. Tiffany claims that Cassie later told her Diddy made her have a “Freak Off” that night — something the Step Up 2: The Streets actress explained in her lawsuit. According to the suit, a “freak off” was an “arrangement” where he forced her to perform sexual acts with multiple male prostitutes. Allegedly, he filmed these encounters and masturbated to them.

And this wasn’t the only incident of abuse she allegedly saw. Tiffany claimed she’d witnessed “many concerning instances” throughout her friendship with Cassie:

“There were occasions when I heard you yelling at her and making threats, observed her so high I was afraid of her overdosing at a party you threw for her in Malibu, and witnessed both of you getting IVs after a different night of partying. Additionally, when I was part of her management team in 2019 — a year after she was able to leave you — I saw you try to silence her by attempting to tie a nondisparagement clause to her record deal termination agreement, which felt unjust.”

She continued:

“That night of her birthday, and so many others, are burned in my brain and have tormented me since. I feel compelled to show up for Cassie and myself and confirm that everything she described in her complaint about what happened that night is consistent with what I experienced.”

Diddy has not responded to the allegations made by Tiffany yet — but so far he’s denied absolutely everything. Reactions? Let us know in the comments. You can also read the entire letter HERE.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Tiffany Red/Instagram, Lexi Jones/WENN, Guillermo Proano/WENN]