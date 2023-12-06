Diddy Releases Frustrated Statement After FOURTH Lawsuit Accuses Him Of Raping High Schooler!

Diddy is speaking out about what he describes as the “sickening allegations” made against him. Well, we agree with this wording at least…

As we’ve been covering, the 54-year-old rapper has been accused of sexual assault in several lawsuits over the past few weeks. His ex-girlfriend Cassie first accused him of rape, abuse, and trafficking in a suit filed last month. The pair settled the matter quickly. However, two more women soon came forward with their own allegations against Diddy.

Joi Dickerson-Neal claimed the music mogul raped her when she attended Syracuse University in 1991. Meanwhile, another woman, referred to just as Jane Doe, accused Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of raping her and a friend in New York City three decades ago. So, so awful. He vehemently denied the accusations against him.

Now a fourth woman has come forward with a new lawsuit on Wednesday. She’s accusing Diddy of trafficking and gang raping her, along with two of his associates. That’s when Diddy decided that “enough is enough” and he had to break his silence on social media. He wrote in all-caps statement posted on his Instagram:

“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth.”

Well, Diddy’s frustration over the situation will just continue because this scandal is far from over! Reactions to the statement? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

