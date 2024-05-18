Cassie's Husband Speaks Out Following Horrific Diddy Abuse Video!

Cassie Ventura‘s husband is sticking up for her after that awful Diddy video!

In case you haven’t seen by now, CNN obtained security footage of the rapper’s alleged abuse of his ex-girlfriend. Cameras at the since-shut down InterContinental Hotel in El Lay show Diddy shoving and dragging and kicking the model around. Seriously awful, and we can’t imagine what the 37-year-old is going through by having it resurface. But her husband is by her side.

Alex Fine took to Instagram to share a poignant letter to not only his wife, but all survivors of abuse. On Friday he posted a white photo with text following the video’s surface, and it read:

“Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men. As men, violence against women shouldn’t be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family. Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved. Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women.”

!!!

He went on to address all women who may have experienced domestic abuse, saying:

“To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, your stories are real, and people believe you. To all the survivors you’re not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish. To all the women and children, I’m sorry you live in a world where you’re not protected, and you don’t feel equal. I want to raise my daughters in a world where they are safe and loved.”

“People believe you.” That line seems especially important, considering this video is likely to silence basically any doubters who didn’t believe Cassie’s story in her shocking lawsuit late last year.

Wrapping up his post, Alex clapped back at abusers, slamming:

“You’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you’re so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness.”

WOW! He went all in, as he should!

The second slide shows a poster which says “stop violence against women”. In the caption of the post, the 31-year-old also explains:

“Wrote this awhile back but the words ring true not just today but everyday. I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals. To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard. if you need help call the domestic violence hotline at (800) 799-7233.”

You can see the full post (below):

Cassie absolutely needs this kind of support right now, and we’re so glad she’s got someone by her side who will openly speak out like this.

What do U think about his post, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

