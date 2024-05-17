Video Proof! Diddy Captured Brutally Assaulting Cassie On Security Footage!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Wow. It’s so rare you get an actual smoking gun in these abuse cases.

At this point Diddy is facing a whole hell of a lot more heat these days. His homes were raided in a Homeland Security investigation reportedly into guns, drugs, and sex trafficking. But the first domino was pushed over by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Cassie filed suit against Diddy last year, going public with shocking allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence. The case was settled right away, and Diddy tried to protest his innocence. But the damage was done to his reputation. More lawsuits followed, then the investigation — in which Cassie may actually be a witness.

Related: Flipping On Diddy?? Rap Mogul’s Alleged Drug Mule Takes Plea Deal!

Well, for anyone still doubting her story? The proof has been captured on camera.

CNN obtained security footage from the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Century City. Cameras at the Los Angeles hotel captured an incident in 2016 in which Diddy — wearing only a towel — chases after Cassie as she leaves their room. As she waits for the elevator, he catches her, grabs her by the hair, then shoves her to the ground. He kicks her while she’s down. Then he waits and kicks her again. Eventually he leaves, and she can be seen struggling to gather her things… only for Diddy to come back…

It’s truly disturbing to watch. But if you have any doubts about who this man is, you owe it to her to keep your eyes open.

Truly shocking. Or at least, it would be if we didn’t believe her the first time she told us about all this in her suit.

Speaking of which, Cassie’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said in a statement to the network:

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Hard to believe we’re seeing this. But we hope that closes the case for everyone out there.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]