Celebrity Trainer Gunnar Peterson Reveals His 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Leukemia

Gunnar Peterson has some heartbreaking news about his daughter, Monroe Vivian Peterson.

The celebrity fitness trainer of stars like Khloé Kardashian and Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the 4-year-old has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. Oh no! As Gunnar explained, this all started when Monroe “had a nagging cough, on and off fever, and an odd pallor to her” for a couple of days last week. Then, his wife Jess Peterson noticed bruising on her legs — something she felt was “odd since she hadn’t been very active because of the other symptoms.”

Out of precaution, she took Monroe to the hospital. The next thing the family knew, four days later, her white blood cell, platelet, hemoglobin, and hematocrit counts dropped, resulting in the little one needing transfusions. On top of that, Monroe had required a bone marrow biopsy and spinal taps. The tests eventually confirmed she had AML. So, so awful. Gunnar continued:

“How the f*#! did we get here?!?! More to come as we navigate the nightmare… Our Warrior Princess will crush this! She has even said it herself! Please hold our daughter, and our family-immediate and extended-in your hearts, thoughts, and prayers. As we are all aware; ‘you never know what someone is going through.’ Back to levity and fitness fodder, more on this as it unfolds. Into the storm.”

While Monroe undergoes chemotherapy, Gunnar noted the family has applied for a Make-A-Wish gift for her. See the post (below):

She’s so young to face cancer! Heartbreaking. Since sharing her diagnosis, Gunnar and Monroe have received a ton of messages of support from fans and friends. See (Below):

Khloé: “G! Oh my heart!! I am so so so sorry for you and your family!! If there’s something I can say for certain, she’s a warrior just like her mommy and daddy!! G I’m here if you need anything! I love you and your family and im praying for you all!” Kris Jenner: “My family and I are praying for your baby G we love you all so very much and lifting her up in the name of Jesus….” Kim Kardashian: “We are all praying for you we love you.” Dwayne Johnson: “We’re always here brother. Always. She will crush this, as she herself has declared.” Savannah Chrisley: “I love you and your sweet family. You have an army behind you! Now let’s get to fighting!”

We’re sending so much love to Gunnar, Monroe, and their family during this difficult time! Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Gunnar Peterson/Instagram]