JWoww's Daughter Is ROASTING Her Momma's Old Jersey Shore Outfits On TikTok & We Can't Get Enough!

GTR — Gym, Tan, ROAST!!!

That’s what Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s 9-year-old daughter Meilani Mathews has been up to for the last month. Well, at least that “roast” part! The adorable little girl has her world-famous momma in her sights, and she’s not holding back at ALL!!

On Tuesday, JWoww took to TikTok to share a new vid in which her kiddo slams her past looks! Of course, JWoww and the rest of her Jersey Shore cast came up in a very, um, unique era. You know the one. It was Jerz! It was summertime on the Shore! It was the 2000s and 2010s! We can’t be too hard on the longtime MTV superstars, right? Uh, WRONG!

Meilani popped up in this latest TikTok vid and immediately started picking apart JWoww’s years-old looks. In one, she called out her momma for rocking a strapless purple dress on the red carpet back in the day alongside cast mate Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi. Meilani said:

“This, I don’t know what it’s giving. It’s giving Barney the dinosaur.”

Ouch!!

Then the vid cut to an old shot of JWoww and Snooki in wide-brimmed hats while in Italy together. The duo was trying to read a paper map, and Meilani didn’t care for that one bit:

“The hat, it’s kind of giving, but the map is not giving at all.”

In the video, the 38-year-old reality TV star retorted:

“I had to figure out where I was going! There were no cell phones back then. Ancient Rome!”

To which Meilani replied:

“I know, I know, dinosaur age.”

Savage!

Then, Meilani slammed one of JWoww’s old gym-going outfits! That look included leggings and a strapless bralette top, neither of which appealed to the precocious pre-teen:

“This is also giving Barney the dinosaur. If Barney the dinosaur had a girlfriend. You’re Barnita.”

OMG!!! Someone get Meilani a TV show or a podcast RIGHT NOW! This girl is HIGHlarious! Ch-ch-check out the vid (below):

And the best part is that Meilani has been doing this all month! You can see two more of her call-outs from earlier in March (below), in which momma JWoww has been catching relentless heat from her unforgiving daughter:

This is too funny!! But do you know the only thing that would make it better? If when Meilani next pops up on JWoww’s TikTok account for a roast, she caps her fashion critique by saying this about her momma’s old style (below):

“MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN THE HOUSE KNOW, THEREFORE YOU SHOULD KNOW THE TRUTH. USE THIS INFORMATION WISELY.”

Just saying! LOLz!! What do U make of these roasts, Perezcious readers?! Share your reactions in the comments (below)!

