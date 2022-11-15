Emily Ratajkowski Totally GUSHED About Pete Davidson Last Year -- Foreshadowing At Its Finest!!

Emily Ratajkowski has been crushing hard on Pete Davidson for at least a year now!

The big news of the week has, of course, been the romance between EmRata and Pete, who were spotted getting very cozy together while on a date in Brooklyn over the weekend. An Us Weekly source quickly confirmed they “are dating” and have been “talking for a couple months now.” Pete for the win again!

It’s all so cute, right? Not to mention it’s well deserved for these two stars who have been experiencing their own splits in recent months (Pete with Kim Kardashian in August and Emily with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September when she filed for divorce). Well, it just got even sweeter!

Related: SNL Alum Jay Pharoah Confirms Pete Davidson Has A Huge Penis

It turns out the model has had a soft spot for the Saturday Night Live alum for a long time now — and she made it very public!

In a resurfaced interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers almost exactly a year ago (the episode aired on November 8, 2021), Em totally fangirled over the comedian! While discussing a photo shoot the pair did alongside Adwoa Aboah for a Moose Knuckles clothing campaign last year, the host wondered what she thought about non-professional models joining gigs with her. Seth asked:

“On the day, did [Pete] come off as a pro?”

Emily was quick to reference Pete’s pose in the photo (in which he lays beside an icy sewer opening holding a fish while the women control the fishing rod nearby), saying:

“He’s a professional. First of all, you should know that about Pete. He got into character in a real way and was [like flopping around like a fish]. That worked really well. I was impressed. As a model, I was like, ‘Wow!’”

LOLz!

Related: The Reason Jana Kramer Thinks Chris Evans Dumped Her Is HYSTERICAL!!!

But Seth wasn’t buying it. The former SNL writer pressed the Gone Girl alum about her feelings about working with actors versus traditional models, to which she insisted:

“I think you’re being a little mean. He’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive.”

Aw! She totally had his back! And by the way, Pete may have been listening in on the conversation since he was on the late-night talk show the same night! OMG!

Blushing, the 31-year-old My Body author went on to explain why women find the King of Staten Island star so attractive while men can’t seem to wrap their heads around his ability to snag some of the hottest celebs out there (like Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande). And here’s where she really started to foreshadow things! The mother of one expressed:

“I feel like only other men feel that way. Guys are like, ‘Wow, what’s that guy got?’ I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. Like, he looks good. He’s great! Good relationship with his mother. We love it! It’s hard to find ‘em.”

Stoooop! This is so cute looking back now knowing she finally linked up with him! Like, maybe she’s really found the sweet, sensitive, and charming guy she’s been in search of all along?? (It’s certainly what she deserves after she split from her ex following cheating allegations!)

Ch-ch- check out the adorbz interview (below), with the Pete chatter beginning at the 7-minute mark!

Seriously so cute! Little did she know she was out there manifesting the next chapter of her love story! You can also hear Pete chat about his time working with Emily, too!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? We know you’ve got them. Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube]