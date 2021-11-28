Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Reveals His 3-Year-Old Nephew Passed Away After Falling Out Of 17-Story Window

This is heartbreaking…

Law Roach, the celebrity stylist who often works with Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Kerry Washington, and other A-listers, revealed in a series of Instagram Stories that his 3-year-old nephew, Lamar Roach Jr., passed away. He wrote in a since-deleted post on Saturday, People reported:

“Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. This is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. No one should have to bury a 3 yr old [sic] baby.”

According to Chicago Police, the young boy fell out of a window on the 17th floor of a Chicago residential building after the screen somehow was pulled inward on Tuesday. Law enforcement told the publication that the toddler was then “found unresponsive laying on the sidewalk outside of the building” at around 10:40 pm local time.

Lamar was immediately rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital where he sadly succumbed to his injuries. People reported that the Cook County medical examiner’s office identified Lamar on Wednesday and then conducted an autopsy the following day. Additionally, his sudden death is currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Just so sad.

Alongside a Chicago Tribune article about the tragedy, the former America’s Next Top Model judge later expressed in another IG Story:

“I keep reading this over and over hoping to not recognize his name … my God!”

The 43-year-old then thanked everyone for their messages of support, writing:

“I love you all especially my Tribe.”

We cannot imagine what Law and his family must be going through after this unimaginable incident. We are keeping them in our thoughts.

