Celebs React To Shocking Leaked Supreme Court Decision To Overturn Roe v. Wade

A leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that threatens to repeal abortion rights at the federal level has shocked and angered Americans everywhere.

The unprecedented leak, published by POLITICO on Monday evening, revealed a draft opinion signed by Justice Samuel Alito, which stated “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” and “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled.” According to the outlet, Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett are all expected to support the opinion, meaning that a majority of the current Supreme Court support the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

As the leak was a draft only, Roe v. Wade remains intact — for now. There is a chance that votes could change as the Court deliberates on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization over the next two months, per POLITICO. However, with a majority of conservative judges aligning with the draft position, the right to choose an abortion is in immediate danger.

On Tuesday morning, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the leaked doc but noted this was not the final decision. He explained the court sharing early drafts of opinions with one another was “a routine and essential part of the Court’s confidential deliberative work.” But whether the language is the same or not, this is clearly something that’s coming — despite Donald Trump appointees Gorsuch and Kavanaugh both lying and telling Senators during their confirmations that they would not get rid of Roe. Kavanaugh famously told Susan Collins it was “settled law.” Not so settled anymore apparently…

President Joe Biden responded by saying:

“Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned.”

He also pointed out the decision to suddenly overturn a law that both Nixon and Reagan appointees supported was, in fact, a “radical decision” — and that it would put “a whole range of rights” regarding personal privacy into question.

It’s nice that someone in a position of power says he feels so strongly — but what can he really do at this point, after years of the Democratic leadership telling their followers to stop worrying about abortion rights? Is it too late?

The shocking turn led to overwhelming public outcry, including from politicians and celebrities. Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter:

“Women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights. An extreme wing of the Supreme Court may seek to deny that fundamental truth. They may try to force their views on a country where 70% of people want Roe upheld. We will not be quiet and we will not go back.”

VP Kamala Harris published her statement:

As did Barack and Michelle Obama, whose statement included the powerful argument:

“The consequences of this decision would be a blow not just to women, but to all of us who believe that in a fee society, there are limits to how much the government can encroach on our personal lives.”

Cher gave a history lesson in her own particular style, tweeting:

Sophia Bush wrote:

“How nice that these ideological nuts who don’t care about democracy or the will of the people — who overwhelmingly support a woman’s right to choose — can feel safe inside whilst they eviscerate our rights and condemn women to die. Abortion will never end. Only safe abortions”

Author Jodi Picault nailed the hypocrisy of the decision’s supporters, writing:

“So let me get this right: I don’t get to tell you to wear a mask during a pandemic… but YOU can make me carry a pregnancy I don’t want or that isn’t safe to term (and then of course be solely financially responsible for the baby)? Oh. Cool cool.”

Mark Ruffalo understandably hulked out over it, writing:

“Forced birth & illegal abortions across state lines is backwards & cruel. The Supreme Court has BECOME the division. Thanks to Alito & his ilk of RW radicals, who are toxic to the Court’s impartiality. Based on his arguments, the Supreme Court is strictly political now.”

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane wrote:

As the staggeringly partisan, right wing-dominated SCOTUS nudges America closer to Handmaids Tale status, the importance of voting in EVERY election becomes even more obvious. One would hope today’s news erases any further delusions that “both parties are pretty much the same.”

Josh Gad wrote:

Make no mistake. A majority in this country are angry tonight. Not a small majority. A giant majority. I am seeing that rage. I am hearing that rage. I am feeling that rage. And to all scared women tonight, I will fight for you & with you. I will fight like hell. We all must.

Here are some more strong reactions:

 

 

May 03, 2022 13:03pm PDT

