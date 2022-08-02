Amber Heard Selling Off Property For The Money She Owes Johnny Depp??

Amber Heard has been selling property — but is the reason because she can’t afford to pay her dues to Johnny Depp?

According to TMZ, Amber just offloaded her secluded SoCal desert home for quite the sum — a whopping $1,050,000 — almost double what she paid for it. She reportedly purchased the home quietly in 2019 for about $570,000, but the price skyrocketed after the pandemic (along with everything else)!

The outlet even reached out to the person who purchased the home and was able to confirm he, in fact, had dealings with Heard’s team throughout the purchase but never the Zombieland star herself. Upon selling this home, the actress made a smooth profit of $480,000 — and it’s got everyone wondering if she’s selling this place to help pay the $10.35 million she owes Depp.

As you know, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is owed a huge sum from his ex-wife after his big legal win, but the actress was facing some roadblocks. It’s been reported for a while now the Aquaman star is broke due to legal fees and big spending. It was even confirmed by her attorney she wouldn’t be able to pay any “massive amount” to him, so it wouldn’t really be surprising if this is her way to make some extra cash!

But even more interestingly, the closing date of the home’s sale was exactly the same day as she filed her appeal!

If you recall, Heard officially filed an appeal against her ex-husband on July 18 after scraping up the funds for it. To officially file the appeal, she had to put up a bond for the amount she owes PLUS 6 percent interest. A lot of cash, to say the least! According to the news outlet, this was also the day she officially closed the deal on selling her home. Now, you might know, most states have wet or dry funding when dealing with real estate. California, however, gives you the option to choose. And if the actress and her buyer chose wet funding — she would’ve gotten paid the same day!

Of course, we don’t know for sure how she got the money to file her appeal, but what a coincidence she filed on the same day she sold her Yucca Valley home!

This news comes amid the more than 6,000 pages of court documents that surfaced over the weekend detailing the Amber v. Johnny trial we know all too well — with claims of erectile dysfunction and family member confessions just to name a few — there are so many twists and turns to this maze and it keeps getting deeper!

While The Danish Girl actress grabs her moving boxes and packing tape, we’ll keep you updated as this story progresses! Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

