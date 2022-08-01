Johnny Depp's Alleged Erectile Dysfunction, Attempts To Submit Amber Heard's NUDE Photos As Evidence, And MORE Revealed In Unsealed Court Docs!!

If you thought the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial was crazzzy, just wait until you read about what evidence was banned from the courtroom!!

Over the weekend, a SHOCKING 6,000 pages (!!!) of pre-trial documents were unsealed in the defamation case, revealing many jaw-dropping NSFW claims and alleged evidence both parties tried to submit as part of the trial. According to ET on Sunday, those blocked accusations included JD’s supposed erectile dysfunction and even nude pics of the Aquaman star! Whaaaat?!

For starters, per the court docs viewed by the outlet, Heard’s team argued that the photos and recordings Depp submitted (to prove the alleged abuse he suffered at the hands of his ex-wife) included inconsistent metadata. Basically, she and her team think the video, audio, and photographic evidence was altered, but their motion was denied.

Interestingly, they still tried to bring up the speculation in court by hiring a forensic expert to testify. He claimed that he looked at the metadata and discovered “anomalies that call into question the authenticity of the multimedia documents.” His testimony was ultimately NOT allowed into evidence at the trial. So, for whatever reason, the court just wasn’t buying these arguments.

Moving to some more new and surprising revelations, the docs also revealed that Depp’s team blocked the actress from including some of his medical history — allegations that he suffers from erectile dysfunction! Documents filed by the Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s lawyers claimed Amber’s desire to submit his medical records as evidence was merely a move to turn the legal matter into a “circus,” they demanded:

“[Amber] wants a circus, and clearly intends to take this trial down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp’s medical history.”

In the filing, the 36-year-old mom of one wrote up a list of all the meds the actor supposedly took while they were together, including “Nexium, Cialis and Valtrex.” Johnny’s team went on to state that Amber claimed he suffered from “erectile dysfunction” and that she “suggested that that might somehow be a motivation for abuse.” Whoa!

Despite her attempt to get that evidence into the case, Depp’s camp got the allegations shut down by insisting the claims were just going to be used to try to embarrass him. But Johnny wasn’t afraid to fight fire with fire either! What he tried to include was just as — if not MORE — damning!! The 59-year-old rockstar allegedly tried to submit “nude” photographs of Amber into evidence. Yeesh!!

Documents filed by Heard’s lawyers noted her ex was trying to submit “irrelevant personal matters” into evidence, such as “nude pictures of Amber Heard” and bringing up her past as “an exotic dancer.” They wrote:

“Mr. Depp inappropriately seeks to introduce evidence of the following Irrelevant Personal Matters.”

The legal team listed “Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp” as an example. They also claimed that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory alum was “attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort.”

That’s not all!

A judge also stopped a series of even more vulgar text messages written by Depp from making into the courtroom. While a bunch of threatening texts were included in the case, there were several more omitted — such as those between Johnny and Marilyn Manson. Depp’s team successfully argued that the inclusion of such conversations would “smear Mr. Depp under a guilty by association theory” due to the many allegations and controversies surrounding the musician. Wowza.

Pretty intense stuff!!

It’s obvious these two are willing to do whatever it takes to get the outcome they want. We wonder what will be brought up in the appeals process now that they have both fought back at the verdict!! The case was already a media frenzy, but can you imagine how insane things would have gotten had some of this info made it into the televised legal fight?! Those nude pics alone would have done so much damage! Thoughts?! Think any of this should have made it into evidence? Sound OFF (below)!

