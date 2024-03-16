Céline Dion Says She's 'Determined’ To Get Back Onstage ‘One Day’ Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle!

Céline Dion is not giving up on performing yet!

In honor of International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day, the 55-year-old legendary singer took to Instagram on Friday to post to tell everyone she is “determined” to get back on stage “one stage” despite her health battle. Alongside a picture of herself and her sons, 23-year-old René-Charles Angélil and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, she wrote in the caption:

“Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day. As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you! I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!”

What an inspiring message! Without a doubt, many want to see Céline well enough to be able to perform again! Check out the post (below):

As you may know, the All by Myself artist announced her diagnosis with the rare neurological condition, which can cause painful muscle spasms and stiffness, in December of 2022. Céline largely remained out of the public eye for a while. However, she made her triumphant return to the spotlight in November 2023 when she attended a hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens at T-Mobile Arena in Sin City. Then, Céline made a surprise appearance at the Grammys in February to present Taylor Swift with the Album of the Year award. Absolutely amazing.

