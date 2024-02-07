What Céline Dion REALLY Thought Of Taylor Swift Snub Controversy

Céline Dion has more to worry about than Taylor Swift‘s acknowledgement.

As we’re sure you’ve seen by now, the living legend made a surprise appearance at the Grammys on Sunday night, despite her battle with stiff person syndrome. It was a HUGE moment for the singer as she’s been laying low after her diagnosis, and everyone was beyond excited to see her — well, except for Tay Tay! At least at first…

When the 34-year-old walked onstage to accept her award for Album of the Year for her record Midnights, she seemingly snubbed Céline completely! T-Swizzle walked right past the My Heart Will Go On songstress, even when she seemingly tried to speak to the award recipient. This, of course, started all kinds of controversy online.

But unlike fans, it seems Ms. Dion wasn’t all that bothered! An insider told PageSix on Tuesday:

“I don’t think Céline cared and they talked backstage afterwards. But Céline was just gracious and happy to be there.”

Although, despite saying the Canadian songstress wasn’t bothered by the snub, this source did think Adele handled things better:

“Of course, the right thing would have been for Taylor to acknowledge her, like Adele did years ago.”

If you’ll recall, in 2017 when the Someone Like You singer won Song of the Year, she hugged the Queen of Power Ballads and did a bowing motion toward her. Much classier than just passing her by!

At the end of the night, though, Céline was just happy to be hanging out at the event amid her health battle. She even reportedly sang with Stevie Wonder and caught up with Oprah Winfrey:

“She wanted to show everyone that she’s doing alright. She has good days and bad days … it’s a painful disease, but it’s not a death sentence.”

We’re so glad to hear it! And it’s awesome there’s seemingly no beef between Tay and Céline! We’re sure they talked it out during their cozy backstage moment.

