Daughter Hears 'Monster' In Walls -- Thank Goodness Her Parents Listened!

This might be worse than finding the actual boogeyman!

On TikTok this week, user ClassAshley AKA Ashley Massis Class shared a video that’s now gone extremely viral — meaning it’s the nightmare fuel of millions now! It started with her daughter complaining about “monsters” in the walls of their home. Ashley revealed their family is living in a century-old farmhouse, so when her little girl started saying she was hearing things in the walls she — as a caring mom AND a true crime connoisseur — took it very seriously. On Tuesday, she wrote in the comments of the video:

“I listen to way too much true crime to not think there was a body at first.”

The video shows a thermal imaging camera filming the walls of the home, and it’s clear there’s something going on back there, but it’s hard to tell what. A body? A monster? Not exactly…

A piece of the wall was promptly removed, revealing…

BEES!

Thousands of bees had infested the walls! The sound her daughter kept hearing? Ashley wrote:

“Turns out it was 50,000 bees buzzing.”

OMG!

Thousands upon thousands of bees. Not a monster, but not exactly a relief either! In the caption of the video, Ashley wrote:

“What nightmares are made of … The whole situation haunts me.”

Now it’s going to haunt us, too! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Since this video has garnered nearly 7 million views in just three days, the comments did not disappoint, with viewers writing:

“I would honestly rather have monsters in the wall than to have 50k bees ” “I thought it was like a man living in your wall. So I’m relieved it’s bees. ” “But you know what, I’ll take bees over 50k spiders!!” “Single-handedly saving the bee population in your walls”

In an interview with People, Ashley went more in-depth about what happened. Her little one’s recent viewing of Monsters, Inc. might’ve saved their home:

She was saying she heard monsters in her bedroom wall, but we’d been watching Monsters Inc. She was a little speech delayed, so when she tried explaining it, we thought she meant there were monsters in her closet. We told her, ‘Nobody is in that closet.’ We made jokes about fighting the monster. We gave her a spray bottle full of water that was her monster spray.”

Things were just so bad that her baby started to have “night terrors” over it, adding:

“She was just freaking out. She had to stay in our room, and she kept saying there were monsters. We thought, in part, that she was experiencing a little regression since I had just had a baby in February and was pregnant and tired before that.”

But she wasn’t regressing at all. That little girl’s fight or flight response was a fine-tuned machine! We’re just glad she was watching Monsters Inc and not My Girl!

Luckily, though, these weren’t the most dangerous kind of bees — they found out after calling a pest control company that they’re dealing with honeybees. And now they’ve gone on a journey with a beekeeper to remove the bees from the home safely! Ashley said of the experience so far:

“There were streams of bees, and the wall where he hit was oozing honey. But it looked like blood because it was really, really dark, running down my daughter’s pink walls. It looked really strange … [The beekeeper] opened the wall and it was one of the biggest hives he’s seen in his 40-year career. Just 50,000 bees were swarming like crazy in my daughter’s bedroom. It was a nightmare. They were dropping honey everywhere, all over all her stuff.”

Scary! But luckily it all worked out with NO monsters! Although they are estimated to have $20,000 of damage to the home, so… not ideal. The mom also revealed they’ve done a lot — but still have a LONG way to go before the sticky situation is over:

“We sealed off the room and he came back the next day. He took out another 20,000 bees. Now the hole in the wall is covered by plastic and we still keep getting bees coming in. We think there are another 20,000 bees now, so he’s coming back, anticipating removing another 20,000.”

Wild! See more videos from the family’s adventures of the past week (below):

@classashley Day 4: We’ve sealed off the room except to check the progress 1-2x a day or grab clothes for my daughter. The beekeeper is coming today to check if we csn start sealing the holes. Bees are still coming through since the tape won’t stick to the walls #savethebees #nightmarefuel #bees #toddlersoftiktok ♬ Ed bassmaster – The Potted Oasis

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via 20th Century Studios/YouTube]