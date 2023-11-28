Chad Michael Murray's Incoherent Response To Accusation He Cheated With Sophia Bush!

Sophia Bush‘s brand new cheating rumors have led to some old ones coming up.

Obviously we all knew the talk about Chad Michael Murray hooking up with Paris Hilton on the set of House of Wax, leading to Sophia setting a land speed record in divorcing him. But a couple weeks ago Erin Foster — his prior ex — said on her podcast that he cheated on her in “a pretty egregious way” with his One Tree Hill co-star.

It definitely got folks thinking about all that 2000s drama again — and wondering if there was far more to it than we realized!

Related: Ashlyn Harris DENIES Affair With Sophia Bush, Calls Cheating Allegations ‘Bullying’!

Well, thank goodness for E! News reporter Francesca Amiker because when he called in to talk about his new partnership with a security brand, she had to ask about the latest accusations! Love her for that, really!

Unfortunately Chad’s answer was anything but straightforward. You try to make sense of it! He said:

“I love everybody, I really do. And I’m not, I just… I don’t go into ‘he said, she said.’ It’s just not in my world. And you know why? And this is the only reason — because there’s never a winner. It really doesn’t — at the end of the day — it doesn’t matter. And it’s just not, it’s not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there’s just never a winner.”

OK, so… Sorry, WHAT?!

“It doesn’t matter” and there’s “never a winner.” When you ask your man point-blank if he cheated on you, and he answers like that? RED FLAG! Molly, you in danger, girl!

He continued by saying:

“I feel blessed to be where I am right now… I live in the now, I live in the present, I live in the future. Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space — always. So, I don’t think you’ll ever find me saying anything negative or hurtful about anybody. I never will. That’s just not me. I’m not going to do it.”

He’s so mature and enlightened now! And living in the present, during which time, on this zoom call, he is not currently cheating on anyone, so why even bring it up? LOLz!

What do YOU think of Chad’s ridiculous non-answer?? Respectable evasion? Or guilty-as-hell-sounding self-incrimination??

[Image via John Saint-Hilaire/WENN.]