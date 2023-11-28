Travis Kelce's Friends Believe Taylor Swift Romance Is The 'Real Deal For Him' -- Here's Why!

Travis Kelce is all in — at least from his friends’ POV!

The Kansas City Chiefs star’s romance with Taylor Swift has blossomed with lightning speed ever since he went public with his crush on the Anti-Hero artist over the summer. Naturally, there are still some skeptics trying to figure out if the relationship is authentic or just a PR scheme. But you won’t find any of those doubters in the tight end’s inner circle!

A source close to the athlete revealed on Monday that the 34-year-old’s friends believe the love story is the “real deal,” telling People:

“Travis’ friends think this is the real deal for him. They’re still a little shocked by all of it — that he’s dating the Taylor Swift, but they’ve seen how down to earth she is with his friends and family.”

It is pretty wild! One day he was just a random dude in her Eras Tour crowd trying to shoot his shot and now he’s the guy whose arms she runs into after a show! We don’t blame his pals for being shocked! LOLz!

As for why things work so well, the insider noted the fact they both have success in their careers and are supportive of the other’s accomplishments is a big plus. While referencing the Super Bowl champion’s WSJ. Magazine interview, they elaborated:

“They’re both really hard workers, and he acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what’s his. He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn’t letting any of the hoopla impact how they’re growing together.”

So important, especially considering how much attention’s been on them from the start! The confidant concluded:

“Their relationship is about the two of them, and he sees Taylor for who she is and vice versa.”

Amazing! Just how it should be! And the more we learn, the more it sounds like this relationship is something special for both of ’em! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

