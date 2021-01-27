NFL Player Chad Wheeler Arrested For Allegedly Beating Girlfriend After She Refused To Bow To Him

Seattle Seahawks player Chad Wheeler was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of felony domestic violence after allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend because she wouldn’t bow to him. Yes, seriously.

According to reports, the woman told cops during a 911 call that she was being “killed” and had a dislocated arm after a “physical fight” with the lineman. When officers arrived at the scene inside a Kent, Washington apartment, they found her locked in the bathroom.

The woman told police that the altercation took place after she refused to bow to the former NY Giants player. In response, Wheeler allegedly grabbed the woman, threw her on the bed, and choked her until she was unconscious.

Text messages allegedly sent by the woman noted how “cold” the athlete was during the alleged attack, and how he was allegedly surprised to discover his girlfriend survived the brutal incident. The messages read:

“He thought I was dead on my bed and continued to eat dinner. When I ran into the bathroom, he said, ‘Wow, you’re still alive’ while sipping on a smoothie.”

The police report indicated that Wheeler had been taking medication for bipolar disorder, but recently stopped taking it.

Following the incident, photos purportedly showing the beaten woman circulated on social media, showing her with a bloodied nose and bruised, swollen face while at the hospital. Swipe through the post (below) to see (TRIGGER WARNING: graphic image).

The report also noted that Wheeler wasn’t cooperating with police, which ultimately led to his arrest. The NFL star was released from the King County Jail on Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond, but he’s due back in court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.

Reacting to the news, The Seahawks addressed the heinous incident on Wednesday, revealing in a Twitter statement that Wheeler is “no longer with the team” and that they “strongly condemn” his alleged actions. The statement read:

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence arrest. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team. If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages. We encourage Chad to get the help he needs. If you are experiencing mental health issues, please reach out for help. For immediate help with a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide: contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TRS: 1-800-799-4889).”

We also hope Wheeler gets the help he needs, and that this woman gets the justice she deserves.

[Image via MSG Networks]