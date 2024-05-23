Chaka Khan's Daughter Calls Out 'Lunatic' Diddy After He 'Publicly Disrespected' Singer & Sent Security After Her Teenage Brother

Chaka Khan’s daughter is the latest to call Diddy out!

On Tuesday, the singer’s 51-year-old daughter Indira Milini Khan slid into the comments of Sean Combs‘ apology video, which he posted to address a security video of him physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 after formerly denying all allegations levied against him. In it, he apologized for his actions — but most people weren’t won over by the statement at all!

Not feeling sorry for the rapper, Indira took to the ‘gram to accuse the music mogul of starting a heated argument with the 71-year-old Queen of Funk back in the day, claiming:

“I’m glad this is happening to you, you got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic when my little brother [Damien Holland] tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother”

Jeez! Sounds like things really got out of hand! (For the record, Damien is now 45, so this was a long time ago.)

Because of this s**tty incident, Indira concluded:

“These may be your dark days but I’m singing and dancing watching your demise @chakakhan isn’t it great”

Hah! For Diddy’s victims, seeing his reputation finally go down the drain after all this time is probably a good bit of justice. But it’s alarming how many people are continuing to share alleged horror stories about the Grammy winner! Feels like we’re just at the tip of this iceberg…

