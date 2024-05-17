Flipping On Diddy?? Rap Mogul's Alleged Drug Mule Takes Plea Deal!

Diddy’s alleged drug mule just saved his own ass. Was it at the expense of Diddy’s??

At the same time Homeland Security raided the homes of the I’ll Be Missing You rapper back in March, a 25-year-old by the name of Brendan Paul was arrested on drug charges. Yes, the same guy Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones named as Diddy’s personal drug mule in his February lawsuit!

The feds intercepted Diddy’s private jet at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, where they found Brendan allegedly in tow with some illegal substances. He was booked on one count of possession of suspected cocaine and one count of possession of suspected marijuana candy, though the marijuana charge was later dropped. Brendan was bailed out, but he’s still been on the hook with the Miami-Dade Police for the remaining cocaine charge…

However, it seems he won’t be serving any jail time for it!

Related: Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Shocking Details Of Cocaine Addiction!

On Thursday, TMZ reported the 25-year-old accepted an offer to avoid jail time. Brendan’s attorney Brian Bieber told the outlet he “accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety.”

Whoa! “Dismissed in its entirety”?!

A rep for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office told the outlet this is pretty standard practice for someone who has no criminal history, and since he was arrested for possession rather than trafficking. But we wonder if that’s really the truth, or if Brendan had to give up some damning Diddy details to buy his freedom??

What are YOUR thoughts on this latest development in the Diddy situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via ABC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]