Married Chance The Rapper Slammed By Fans For 'Inappropriately' Dancing With Another Woman!

There’s a slight chance he might be in some trouble!

Chance The Rapper‘s fans have been calling out the usually sweet No Brainer performer this week for getting down and dirty with A WOMAN OTHER THAN HIS WIFE!

It all started when a model named Mela Millz posted a video on Monday in which she twerked on the rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, at the Jamacian festival Carnival over the weekend. Millz was dressed in traditional Carnival attire — aka not much! — while Chance was wearing a pair of tie dye shorts and his signature “3” cap. He seems very into grinding against the model’s booty as she backs into him. He even slaps her butt at one point!

Ch-ch-check out the scandalous vid (below):

Social media users were quick to point out how the rapper was disrespecting his wife Kirsten Corley! See some of the reactions (below):

“Ain’t he married” “The fact that so many people asking if he not married just proves to me that Carnival needs to stay a Caribbean event because I can’t.” “On the Lords day chance ” “Chancellor where is yo wifeeee” “2 minutes later this gonna be on @theshaderoom” “not slapping it like you at the strip club…this is what not to do pon de road!”

Chance the Rapper coming home to his wife pic.twitter.com/w8xZrXVZqK — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) April 18, 2023

Some argued he was simply celebrating his birthday, which was on Saturday, April 16 — though Millz captioned the pic “Sunday Candy.” If this was a birthday celebration, he’s going for the wrong kind of cake! Let’s just hope he kept his candle to himself, right? Especially because Millz wasn’t the only one he was dancing with!

Some users did tell everyone to stop clutching their pearls, saying this is just part of the Carnival culture. Like this one:

“Are people aware that we dance like this 24/7/365 and DONT f**k the people after? Like plssssss bffr if u don’t know anything about the culture you can feel free to just sit down and be quiet”

That’s fine, obviously. But they need to understand that a whole lot of wives aren’t going to be too ready to excuse the cultural exchange happening on their man’s crotch. Just sayin’.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Where do YOU stand on a little dirty dancing? Is it crossing the line? Did Chance take it too far? Sound OFF (below).

