Chance The Rapper & Wife Announce Divorce 1 Year After That Scandalous Dancing Video!

Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley‘s marriage is OVER!

The couple revealed the sad news they’re divorcing after five years of marriage in a joint statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday. They wrote:

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”

For those who don’t know, the couple — who share 7-year-old Kensli and 4-year-old Marli — got married in 2019, but they had been together for years before that. They even knew each other way before they became an item! In fact, they first met when Chance was just 9 years old! So they have a loooong history together!

Their relationship has been a big topic in his music over the years, too. The guy even made an entire album about their wedding! He wasn’t afraid to express his love for Kirsten — no matter what criticism fans had. So what happened? Why did they break up all of a sudden?

We don’t yet know for sure what caused the split. However, what we do know is Chance displayed some truly eyebrow-raising behavior in the recent past! Behavior no wife would be cool with their husband doing! A year ago, the 30-year-old rapper faced backlash online when a model named Mela Millz shared a video of herself twerking on him at the Jamaican festival Carnival! And he seemed to be enjoying himself as he grinded into her butt. He even slapped her booty! Talk about disrespecting your wife! Jeez! This is her btw…

Neither Chance nor Kirsten addressed the viral video at the time. But we can’t help but wonder in light of the divorce news if this marked the beginning of the end. Did she react as strongly to the incident as folks did online? Was it indicative of the amount of respect he had for the marriage? Did she find out Chance was getting handsy with other women? Or worse… Did he full-on cheat?

Look, maybe there’s another reason altogether for the split. People grow apart, all that. But we wouldn’t be surprised if there was a scandalous explanation behind their breakup after that Carnival incident! Chance wouldn’t be the first “wife guy” to stray when given the opportunity.

