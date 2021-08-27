OMG! Channing Tatum Is Following Zoë Kravitz Fan Accounts!

Zoë Kravitz has a number one fan, and it is none other than her rumored beau Channing Tatum!

Amid speculation that the two are in a relationship, the 41-year-old actor recently added fuel to the fire by following several fan-run Instagram accounts, including zkluv, zoekravitzinc, zoekravitzsource, and kravitzupdate. An inneresting way to keep up-to-date with someone you’re supposedly dating, but we guess love will make some people do krazy things.

Besides, who wouldn’t want to see that kind of dedication and support?! Ch-ch-check out the evidence (below):

While Channing and Zoë haven’t confirmed their romance yet, they have definitely been spending a ton of time together. On August 18, the pair were first spotted on a bike ride in New York City, where the 32-year-old actress held on tight to the Magic Mike star as he peddled around. They were then reportedly seen laughing over iced coffees and grabbing groceries upstate a couple of days later. Sounds rather cozy!

As you may know, the twosome met while working on Kravitz’s upcoming directorial debut P***y Island. A source previously told E! News that they grew to become more than just friends on the set, saying:

“There’s more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe. They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more.”

Definitely seems like it if the poppa of one is suddenly following fan accounts! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop us a thought in the comments (below).

