Charli D’Amelio Can’t Help But ‘Live Laugh Love’ As She Displays Her New Ink!

New ink alert!! TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio is proudly sporting the latest additions to her tattoo collection, and we can’t help but chuckle…



The 18-year-old has been slowly but surely building up her tiny tat art gallery, formerly getting “breathe” and “smile” on her fingers as reminders, a Taurus symbol on her elbow since she’s an astrology girl, and some butterflies and sparkles for the aesthetic. We see it!

Well, now she’s throwing it back with some retro sayings tatted across the sides of her feet reading “yolo” (you only live once) and “live laugh love.” Did we just step into 2012?? The phrases were super popular 10 years ago, but have now taken more of an ironic twist… For example, your car breaks down after you just finished loading some temperature-sensitive groceries into it — just embrace the unlucky situation and “live, laugh, love .” LOLz!

The D’Amelio Show star’s latest additions actually match pretty well with the quirky aesthetic of her previous art, even if it is a little ironic — but who cares when you only live once! hilariousSee the tats (below):

[Images via Charli D’Amelio/Instagram]