PDA ALERT! Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Take After Kravis, We See!

Charli D’Amelio is doing her thing with her new boyfriend Landon Barker!

The 18-year-old TikTok star and her 18-year-old beau made things Instagram-official in their own way this weekend after getting together in close quarters on the social media app on Sunday.

Charli didn’t need many words to explain what it was all about. OK, she didn’t need any words! Just a picture was enough!

In the snap posted to her page, as you can see (below), the young social media influencer shared an unmistakable shot of Landon’s tattooed neck while going in for the kiss:

Aww!

Charli’s 49 million IG followers must have loved it, too!

Oh, and can we talk about how Charli wasn’t the only one who came up big with a weekend romance reveal?! Landon took to TikTok earlier in the weekend to show off his own sweet shot of the two of them together. This video clip (below) made both of their respective fan bases go crazy with excitement:

So great!

What do U think about this young in-love couple, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Charli D’Amelio/Landon Barker/Instagram]