Charli D’Amelio’s Dad Takes Blame For Controversial Bahamas Vacation — Claims ‘We Did What We Had To Do’

Marc D’Amelio has a LOT to say about his daughters’ now very controversial vacation to the Bahamas in December.

Opening up in a new YouTube interview with Kevin Wong on January 14, the dad of TikTok celebs Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D’Amelio said:

“First of all, to blame Charli — it was a family vacation. She’s 16 so she has no say in where we’re going. So, you guys can put it on me, but we did what we had to do, you know, we went away.”

Okay, we see you trying to take the blame there, but certainly the mega famous teen had some say in whether or not she wanted to take part in the adventure? And did you really have to go? It’s okay to own up and admit you just wanted a break during the awful year that was 2020, heath concerns be damned!

Also, to say it was “a family vacation” feels like a bit of a stretch since multiple other influencers were along for the ride, such as Chase Hudson, Avani Gregg, and Madi Monroe. Judging from the photos that appeared from the trip, both D’Amelios were having a pretty epic time, too…

As for his thoughts on the decision to travel during a major health crisis in which the best way possible to stop the disease is literally to stay home, the 52-year-old understands the great risk he took for a little leisure time with his family and has no regrets, adding:

“Corona is real and people have to take it seriously. You know, we left a hotbed and went to a place where there was very little corona, but we do take it seriously and we want to protect other people and we don’t take it lightly. It’s a real virus and many people have gotten killed and died from it.”

Regardless, the vacation happened and they can’t take it back! Marc confirmed the family heard followers “loud and clear” so we’ll have to wait and see if the angered outcry amounts to better self-awareness and safety measures moving forward.

These remarks sound quite similar to Noah Beck’s, boyfriend of Dixie, who opened up to Pap Galore about his experience on the island getaway, affirming:

“It was really fun.”

When pressed a bit harder about the drama surrounding the public vacay, the influencer elaborated:

“It is what it is, you know… I think, especially the business we’re in, it’s like you need some time to kind of disconnect for a little. That’s what that was meant for. It was just a little trip to get away. Wanted to get away from everything and we took a private jet, so it was just us.”

However, the model then went as far as to call out his own fans for what he deemed hypocritical behavior! In his view, if given the chance, any one of his followers would have jumped at the chance to get away during 2020 if they had the privilege to do so in a safe way, explaining:

“It’s just kind of funny because let’s say that someone who’s commenting on our stuff, like, ‘You guys need to stay home,’… Let’s say we DM one of them, like ‘Yo, we want to fly you out to the Bahamas.’ If they say ‘yeah,’ then you screenshot it and say, ‘this you?’ or something like that. It’s just not even worth it.”

Neither of these interviews do much to clear the celebs of their bad reputation surrounding the vacation — as it seems nobody feels particularly guilty about traveling during the pandemic! Luckily, everyone stayed healthy after the end-of-year celebration, but we’re hoping they stick to stay-cations now on (especially since they’d be traveling from one of the worst hot spots in the country!)

Thoughts on this interview, Perezcious readers?? Does it feel a bit like a cop out to you or is it enough to clear Dixie and Charli of their involvement?

